VFW: So much more than a bar

To the editor:

Greenfield’s VFW Post 4736 is looking for a few good men and women.

As yesterday’s defenders of freedom, we understand the unique bond you share with other veterans of overseas conflicts because we too have been there. We want to welcome today’s military service members and veterans into our ranks to become a part of our elite group. Our common bond is the battlefield, whether it is service in the Persian Gulf, Korea, Kosovo, the Global War on Terrorism, peace-keeping expeditionary campaigns, or service in Iraq or Afghanistan, your courage and sacrifice have made a difference in preserving and defending world peace and freedom.

Since 1899, the VFW has been the nation’s leading veterans service organization in the fight to better the lives of all those who’ve worn the uniform of the United States military. No matter which conflict called you to service, we invite you to join us. Stand strong with more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its auxiliary as together, we continue for all that’s good for veterans. We have each others’ backs long after the fight is over.

Greenfield’s VFW offers camaraderie, empowerment and access to a vast network of veteran resources to assist in securing benefits that you have earned. We are involved in our community. Last year alone, we donated over $21,000 to McClain High School scholarships, $2,000 to Fairfield High School scholarships, Chillicothe VA Hospital, VFW National Home for Children, St. Jude’s Research Hospital and many youth sports team sponsorships, veteran’s organizations and funeral support. We spent over $56,000 on a wide variety of charities, scholarships and donations.

If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service, have served in a combat zone or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. To become one of the elite, contact us at Greenfield’s VFW Post 4736 located at 214 Jefferson St. directly across from McDonald’s. We offer a friendly, clean, non-smoking atmosphere with free WiFi, legal gaming, free coffee in the morning and your favorite cold drinks.

Mark Little

Senior vice commander,

Greenfield VFW Post 4736