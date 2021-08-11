Tired of being told to get vaccinated

To the editor:

This letter is directed to Jeff Gilliland about the Covid shot. Quite frankly, I’m sick and tired of being accused of making people sick due to not being vaccinated. Why don’t you point fingers at the root (Harris’ favorite word) of the problem … the “terrible twos” — Biden and Fauci.

I also disagree with your remark about the unvaccinated populations across the United States are making up the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases … unless you are talking about the illegals crossing over uninvited.

I do not question mask wearers nor non. I do not question vaccinated people nor non. I mind my own business. Maybe you should do the same.

Darlene Ferree

Hillsboro