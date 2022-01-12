Let every nation know, Whether it wishes us well or ill, That we shall pay any price, Bear any burden, meet any Hardship, support any friend, Oppose any foe, to assure the Survival of success of liberty. — John F. Kennedy

My, how this party and its cohorts have changed. And it makes me wonder why one would want to remain on it as it is today.

If that were my party, it would no longer be, because as I see it one believes in what is going on in the party. Maybe you don’t want to see what is happening to our country and freedom. It is being taken away and once it happens, it will no longer be a loving, wonderful country. It is so simple to see what they are doing, and have done.

I love America and served her in the military as so many others have, and happy I did, but if she is lost to tyranny as we see happening now, will all those that have served and died for her be in vain? What a shame!

I won’t be a part of it by serving a party that does! I will do all I can to oppose it, regardless of who it offends.

If you don’t love this country, leave it! I’ll help.

Charles Dale Campbell

Hillsboro