To the editor:

During my short stint as an activity director at a skilled nursing facility, I found that COVID-19 has been an issue affecting the elderly. COVID-19 affects the activities available and access to them.

Activity staff have to restructure resident activities from large and small groups to individual and room by room. The activities given can be more quality but less frequent, especially with larger facilities and limited staffing. Quality and frequency of activities help create quality of life, emotional and physical well being.

Nursing facilities need volunteers and individual activity supply donations during normal times and more so during COVID-19.

Christine Grosnickle

Laurels of Hillsboro