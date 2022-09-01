HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 29

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of a stolen generator from a construction site. This incident remains under investigation.

A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 advised a female dropped a bag that appeared to have drugs in it. After investigation, Laura L. McGowan, 37, Piketon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pike County. Additional charges are pending.

A resident of the 8300 block of Dunham Road advised a juvenile was assaulted. After investigation, a juvenile was charged with assault.

A resident of the 6600 block of Wizard of Oz Way reported a vehicle vandalized.

Aug. 30

INCIDENTS/CITATIONS

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of U.S. Route 50 to a report of vandalism.

A resident of Grand Street in Sinking Spring reported the theft of a hoist.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive. After investigation, both parties agreed to separate for the evening.

James Ogden II, 18, Hillsboro, was charged with riving on reduced roads.

Diane M. Wagner, 49, Hillsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.