HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 7

INCIDENT

A resident of the 200 block of Harwood Road reported the theft of a bow with arrows and a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.

Nov. 8

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 6200 block of S.R. 124 reported vandalism to a fence.

A resident of the 6600 block of Haggerty Road reported a case of identity theft.

A deputy responded to the 7100 block of Woodland Trail to a report of a vehicle vandalized.

Nov. 9

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance on North High Street in Mowrystown. After investigating, Rose M. McCann, 29, Mowrystown, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A resident of the 6500 block of Sleepy Hollow Parkway reported a female was refusing to leave the property. After investigation, the female was transported to a nearby residence.

CITATION

Joshua Dawes-Smallwood, 33, Leesburg, was cited for speeding and a seat belt violation.