A Hillsboro history lesson

From about as early as I can remember, my parents exposed my siblings and me to history. When we were young, vacations often included stops at places like Old Fort Niagra, Mount Vernon, Fort Boonesborough and the like. As we aged and they had a little more money, my parents became interested in antiques. They spent many Saturday evenings at the long gone P & P Auction Barn in Hillsboro.

Probably because of all that, I developed a fondness of history and antiques myself. Maybe that’s why my dad dropped a couple copies of “The Trident” off to me this week.

“The Trident” was a booklet published by Hillsboro High School in the early 1990s. I have two copies — one from 1909 and one from 1912. Their covers differ a bit, but the contents are pretty much the same.

The one published in May of 1912 by The Lyle Printing Co. of Hillsboro, says it was published six times during the school year in the interest of Hillsboro High School and its pupils. It cost 60 cents per year — in advance — was published in November, December, February, March, May and June, and was entered at the Hillsboro Post Office as second class mail.

The editors in chief and business managers were Richard Barrett and John West.

Students from different grades apparently worked in various departments for the publication in 1912: Sara Worley was in charge of the alumni section, Ann Hanlon was in charge of the exchange department, George Hindman was in charge of art, and Neal Scott was in charge of athletics. The personals were handled by June Doorley, Dolly Holladay and George McConnaughey; and the locals section was handled by Ruth Hughes, Ruth Pitzer, Huggart McMullen and Ruth Thomas.

Both copies start with a literary section that tells a morally sound story, and that’s followed by an editorial section.

The opening part of the editorial section in the May 1912 version reads: “What’s the matter with ball teams? They’re alright. Who says so? The Hillsboro High School. It’s alright to boost the team, for it all helps. The place the yelling counts the most, however, is at the game. Your presence at the game helps in two ways. It encourages the boys to do their best. The admission fee helps in a very material way. We have a winning team, and as students loyal to the High School and its various efforts, let us show the team better support. Prove your loyalty by going to the game and paying your share.”

There is an athletic section that says the baseball team was off to a 3-0 start. In part, it says: “Anderson continues to pitch the good ball that he has in former years — probably better — and with a few runs behind him he will win most of his games, as his curve ball is a wonder. … The team has two consistent hitters in Captain Emery and Vance, who are liable to break up a game at any time with their drives.”

To that point in the season Hillsboro had beat New Vienna, 22-4, New Vienna again 7-6, and Leesburg 20-2.

There are sections with catchy sayings like — “If opiate at nine o’clock, when would iodine” — and other sections apparently poking fun at students and teachers — George McConnaughey to Mac Matthews — “I certainly do like to go botanizing. I believe I will take botany over next year.” Mac — “So you can go out with Bertha I suppose.”

There is a section with notes on school alumni, and other sections with all kinds of other tidbits of information. The booklet closes with an advertising section listing 61 local businesses. I will close this column with some of the more interesting ones:

• John C. Shaw, all kinds of shoe repairing, squeak preventing a specialty.

• School books, new and second hand, Bowles’ Book Store.

• Ladies, you can have your spring suit or any part of a suit man tailored, strictly to your measurements, at Moorhead Bros.

• J. Strain & Sons, funeral directors and livery in connection.

• For a good meal, go to Hotel Parker. Special Sunday dinners.

• G.W. Nickeson & Sons, dealers in fresh and salted meats of all kinds.

• J.M. VanZandt, Bowling Alley, cigars, tobacco and soft drinks.

• The M.F. Carroll & Sons Co., carriage manufacturers, repainting, repairing, rubber tiring and dealers in fine harnesses.

• C.W. Fairley, livery, feed and sale stable.

• Go to Turner & Kincaid, funeral directors and furniture dealers.

