I would love to hear their story

The year 2016 was a tough one. On March 11 at 11:15 a.m. our sister Olive went to be with the Lord. On April 24 at 9 a.m. our brother Ira went to heaven with Olive, and on July 15 our sister Martha followed at 7:29 a.m.

Yes, 2016 was a rough year. We were a family of 12 — seven sister, five brothers. We are now a family of five — four brothers, one sister.

All their thoughts, their likes and dislikes are now just memories. Why did I not record them, write down what they thought, write down what it was like when they were growing up, what school was like, what the community was like, what life was like?

I have since talked to many about those things and suggested a family member, or themselves, do just that. Most people like to discuss those days when, and most people like to hear about them.

Last week I talked to a lady in her 70s who worked at the Columbus Zoo. Her job was to bottle feed the baby animals that needed it. She gets a Christmas card every year from Jack Hanna. She may be the only person in Highland County who receives a Christmas card from Jack Hanna. Her scrapbook is amazing.

Another lady, 92 years old, grew up in Chicago. She grew up in a world we only see on TV. She is fascinating to talk to.

They both have a story that someday will be gone.

I call these wonderful people walking history books. Someday the last World War II veteran will be gone. Another first-hand account will be lost. The last Vietnam veteran will be gone some day. My goal is to be him.

How many grandparents or great-grandparents are living next door, or attend your same church. Again, there are many walking history books among us. I would love to hear your story.

Jerry Savage

Greenfield