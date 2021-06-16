Thanks for kindergarten registration help

To the editor:

My staff at the Hillsboro City Schools Early Childhood Center and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who donated their time to work at the annual kindergarten registration held June 10, 2021. Approximately 138 students were registered that day.

An undertaking of this size is not possible without the many helpful hands and talents of the volunteers who so graciously give of their time each year. Since the list of volunteers is long, and the possibility of mistakenly excluding someone’s name is possible, we would suffice it to say that we are very grateful to each and every person who rendered their assistance. We would like to thank Highland District Hospital and the Highland County Health Department for providing nursing staff to assist with the registration process. We would especially like to thank optometrists Dr. Leah McConnaughey and Dr. Tausha Barton and dentists Dr. Phillip Burwinkel and Dr. Bryan Nickell who took time from their patients to lend a hand to help identify vision and dental problems so that parents could correct these problems over the summer.

Those of us at the Early Childhood Center urge parents who were unable to bring their children to the registration to enroll their child online by accessing our website at www.hcs-k12.org and then click on Final Forms to get started.

If you have any questions, please call 937-393-3132 or the central office at 937-393-3475.

Sincerely,

Pam Hollon

Hillsboro City Schools Early

Childhood Center principal