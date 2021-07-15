Thanks for help following fire

Dear editor,

Thank you for allowing me to publicly say thank you.

On April 26th, our home was destroyed by fire. We lost everything. I want to thank sheriff Barrera and my co-workers at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for setting up an account at Merchants National Bank to assist us with recovery. Our family is eternally grateful for the donations, acts of kindness, and assistance during this time. Many people have assisted us and saying thank you just does not seem enough for the love we have been shown by our community.

We feel richly blessed and appreciate everything that was done on our behalf.

God bless.

Damon Haught

Hillsboro