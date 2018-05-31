Whiteoak places five on OHSBCA All-Ohio lists

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) released the All-Ohio team selections earlier this week. The Whiteoak Wildcats represent Highland County with five players selected to the Division IV All-Ohio first team, second team and honorable mention list.

The Wildcats place Treaten Hamilton and Caleb West on the OHSBCA All-Ohio first team list. Hamilton was selected for his work at second base and West was selected for his outstanding defensive efforts in left field.

Hamilton set a school record in 2018 with 42 stolen bases and had the second highest batting average on the team at .422. West led the Wildcats with 39 RBI on the season and finished fourth in batting with a .388 average.

Evan Brill was selected as a pitcher on the All-Ohio second team and is joined by Chase Carraher who was selected for his work at shortstop on the year.

Brill finished the season with a 9-1 record with 64 strikeouts and 15 runs allowed, seven earned, for a .064 ERA on the season. Carraher finished the season with 38 runs scored, 37 hits, 41 steals, 33 RBI and a .381 batting average.

Third baseman Mason Lehr received an honorable mention selection for his work at third base and his power at the plate. Lehr had a .430 batting average to go along with a .658 slugging percentage and a .566 on base percentage. Lehr recorded two home runs on the year to go along with 12 doubles.

The Wildcats completed their season on Thursday at the D IV State Tournament as they took on the Hicksville Aces in the State Semifinals. The Wildcats lost 4-1 to cap the most successful season in program history with a 28-3 overall record including an undefeated Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) season to earn the Gold Ball Award that commemorates an undefeated SHAC season.

Of the five players selected to represent the Wildcats on the All-Ohio lists Carraher and West are seniors, Hamilton and Brill are Juniors and Lehr is a sophomore.

Caleb West snags a fly ball on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus where the Wildcats took on the Hicksville Aces in the D IV State Semifinal.