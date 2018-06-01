Hillsboro’s Austin Goolsby finishes second at State with jump of 14-10

Hillsboro’s Austin Goolsby traveled to Columbus on Friday to take part in the OHSAA State Track and Field Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University. Goolsby finished as runner up in Division II Pole Vault with a height of 14-10.

Zach Love of Indian Valley, who finished fifth in 2017 as a freshman, claimed the state title with a height of 15-02.

Goolsby had three attempts at the 15-02 mark but was unable to successfully clear the bar.

Austin advanced to the State Meet by posting a 15-04 height during the Regional Track and Field Meet held as Muskingum University.

This was Goolsby’s third straight trip to the State Meet in the Pole Vault. Austin was the runner up in 2016 and claimed the state title last year.

Goolsby appeared to wear down as the misses piled up at the height of 15-02 and he was clearly frustrated after hitting the bar on his final attempt.

Following the medal presentation Goolsby took the time to talk about the competition and reflect on making it to the State Meet three years in a row.

“Going in I felt really well and my jumps were pretty good so, I thought I was going to do my best. But, I ended up not having enough energy to come through at the end. It’s definitely been a humbling experience (making it to State three years in a row) and a great accomplishment. I’m definitely happy with it and I’m blessed just to have the ability to do what I do because not a lot of people can,” said Goolsby.

A large contingent of fans traveled to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium from Hillsboro to cheer on Goolsby as he attempted to claim his second straight state title and Austin was grateful for the support he received.

“I just want to say thanks to all the supporters and like half the town was here today. So, I was really happy to see all of them come out. It makes me a little more happy because I know people are rooting for me and are proud of me. It just makes me happy and blessed. I also want to thank God first of all because he has given me this talent and I’ve been able to really do good things,” Goolsby said.

Austin will attend the University of Cincinnati this fall and will be a member of the Bearcats track and field team.

Top eight finishers for the D II boy’s Pole Vault are:

Zach Love – Indian Valley – 15-02.00

Austin Goolsby – Hillsboro – 14-10.00

Jake Schauer – Oakwood – 14-06.00

Blaine Brokschmidt – Miami East – 14-02.00

Casey VanCauwenbergh – Huron – 13-10.00

Cade Mollahan – Morgan – 13-06.00

Blaine Kitchen – Otsego – 13-06.00

Jimmy Rhoads – Liberty Union – 13-00.00

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Austin Goolsby flexes his muscles after clearing the bar in the D II Pole Vault at the State Track and Field Meet in Columbus on Friday. Goolsby finished in second with a height of 14-10. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Austin-Goolsby-State-Pole-Vault-2018-1.jpg Austin Goolsby flexes his muscles after clearing the bar in the D II Pole Vault at the State Track and Field Meet in Columbus on Friday. Goolsby finished in second with a height of 14-10.