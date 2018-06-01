Fairfield’s Blake Adams ends her high School career with third consecutive trip to State

Fairfield’s Blake Adams traveled to Columbus on Friday to participate in her third consecutive OHSAA State Track and Field Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University. Adams competed in the Division III girl’s Shot Put at the State Meet for the third year in a row and also took part in the girl’s Discus Throw at State for the first time.

Adams finished eleventh in the girl’s Shot Put as she achieved a distance of 37-00 feet on her first attempt. Adams fouled on her second attempt and her third throw was measured at 34-11 feet.

In the girl’s Discus Throw Blake finished thirteenth with a distance of 114-01 feet, which she recorded on her, first throw. Adams second throw went 11-09 feet and she fouled on her third attempt.

Top eight finishers for the D III girl’s Discus Throw are:

Chloe Miller – Liberty-Bent – 140-02 Kelsi Hulit – Malvern – 137-06Sidney Taylor – Swanton – 133-06Izzy Kline – Newton Falls – 130-01 Libby Barreca – Newton Falls – 128-06 Samantha Watkins – Arcadia – 127-04Lauren Christian – Covington – 122-11 Khloe Dubenion – Columbus Academy – 121-05

Top eight finishers for the D III girl’s Shot Put are:

Fairfield’s Blake Adams tosses the Shot on Friday afternoon at the OHSAA State Track and Field Meet held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Blake-Adams-State-Shot-Put-2018.jpg Fairfield’s Blake Adams tosses the Shot on Friday afternoon at the OHSAA State Track and Field Meet held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.