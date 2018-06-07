Matthew Mangus, Austin Goolsby and Chayden Pitzer recognized as Southeast District Track and Field Athletes of the Year

Southeast Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches poll Athletes of the Year Matthew Mangus (D III), Austin Gollsby and Chayden Pitzer (D II) are pictured in order at Vinton County High School June 4. Mangus and Pitzer were co-Athletes of the Year in their divisions and Goolsby was the outright winner for the D II boys.

Southeast Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches poll Athletes of the Year Matthew Mangus (D III), Austin Gollsby and Chayden Pitzer (D II) are pictured in order at Vinton County High School June 4. Mangus and Pitzer were co-Athletes of the Year in their divisions and Goolsby was the outright winner for the D II boys. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_TF-Athletes-of-the-Year.jpg Southeast Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country Coaches poll Athletes of the Year Matthew Mangus (D III), Austin Gollsby and Chayden Pitzer (D II) are pictured in order at Vinton County High School June 4. Mangus and Pitzer were co-Athletes of the Year in their divisions and Goolsby was the outright winner for the D II boys. Submitted photo