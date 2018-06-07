Jacob Orr-Zody definitely proud to coach McClain Tigers in 2018

Jacob Orr-Zody, a successful McClain athlete in the mid 2000s, was hired as the head football coach for the McClain Tigers by the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education on May 21.

The Tigers were winless in 2017 and recorded only one win in 2016 under Jeremy Andrews who resigned as head coach shortly after the 2017 season ended. Orr-Zody was a member Andrews’ staff and looks forward to the opportunity to coach the Tigers going forward.

“Being on staff and seeing what was done right and what was not done well in the past is definitely allows me to know what we need to do going forward. I also think that being around the kids in the past, seeing what their capabilities are and where they are at is going to benefit me as the head coach. The rapport that I have already established with some of these kids is going to be a key aspect of what we can accomplish going forward as well,” Orr-Zody said.

Orr-Zody is the grandson of Paul Orr, who was the McClain head football coach from 1954-59 and 1966-70. In his first stint, Orr’s teams went 37-13-4 and won South Central Ohio League titles in ‘54, ‘57, ‘58 and ‘59. McClain has not won a football title of any kind since 1960. In his second stint at McClain, Orr’s teams went 15-35.

Howard Zody, the father of Orr-Zody, was the coach at Sparta Highland and later the Adena Warriors where he won two Scioto Valley Conference titles in two of his last three years with the school.

Orr-Zody has fond memories of watching his father coach and going to two-a-days as a child and called it, “a great childhood experience.” The ability to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather makes Orr-Zody proud.

“I am definitely proud to get the opportunity to do the same thing my mentors did as I was growing up. Hearing the stories of how my father and grandfather impacted young men and now having the opportunity to do the same is very important to me. The opportunity to lead young men on the field and help prepare them for life after football is an honor,” said Orr-Zody.

Orr-Zody made it clear that there are many people that have shaped him as a coach aside from his father and grandfather. Coaches from all over Ohio and across the country that he has had the opportunity to meet, coach with and learn from over the years have all helped bring him to this point. Orr-Zody said that football was “the best game in the world and it has led to great relationships.”

Addressing the Greenfield community and fans of the Tigers’ football program Orr-Zody stressed that the support from the community is second to none and he wants to give them something they can be proud of.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to put forth effort and a team to make the community proud. We want to create a team with character and discipline that can compete every Friday night. Something the community can be proud of,” said Orr-Zody.

The Tigers began their summer workout program this week and Orr-Zody has been pleased with the turnout so far.

“I am proud of the kids that have been coming this week. We would love to see more guys come out and build up their bodies, all athletes not just football players. Everyone that has come out so far has worked hard and I am really proud of their effort. I am looking forward to August and getting the team together,” said Orr-Zody.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Jacob Orr-Zody (far left) watches a group of McClain players go through a drill during the 2017 pre-season. Orr-Zody will replace Jason Andrews as the Tigers’ Head Coach in 2018. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Orr-Zody-Camp-2017.jpg Jacob Orr-Zody (far left) watches a group of McClain players go through a drill during the 2017 pre-season. Orr-Zody will replace Jason Andrews as the Tigers’ Head Coach in 2018. The Times-Gazette file photo