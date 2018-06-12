Fairfield’s Kaiti White earns 2nd Team All-State honors

Kaiti White pitches against Piketon in a Sectional Tournament Semi-Final at Fairfield High School. White was named to the OHSFSCA All-State Second Team in Division II. White has been an integral part of the Lady Lions’ most recent string of success.

Kaiti White pitches against Piketon in a Sectional Tournament Semi-Final at Fairfield High School. White was named to the OHSFSCA All-State Second Team in Division II. White has been an integral part of the Lady Lions’ most recent string of success.