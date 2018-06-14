McClain athletes working hard to improve over the summer

Athletes from McClain High School and Middle School gathered at the McClain football practice field on Thursday to take part in the summer workout program. All participants can be seen engaging in tug of war towards the end of the workout Thursday.

Dalton Mischal tosses a 35 pound empty keg overhead on Thursday in Greenfield where he was participating in the McClain summer workout program.

Kyler Trefz powers his way through a tackling sled at the McClain football practice field on Thursday in Greenfield where he took part in the McClain summer workout program.