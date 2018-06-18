5K run/walk on June 23 at Highland County Fairgrounds

5K Run/Walk June 23 at Highland County Fairgrounds

A 5k run/walk to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds June 23. Registration for the event will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m.

The cost to participate is a $25 donation to the American Cancer Society. To pre-register mail registration form and money to Relay 5K, 203 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133. Make checks payable to The American Cancer Society. Pre-registered participants will receive a t-shirt.

For more information contact Janie Angles at 937-393-2357 or email april_flowers@yahoo.com.

2018 Highland County Shootout June 28

The 2018 Highland County Shootout will be held at Fairfield High School on June 28 starting at 10 a.m.

Schedule: 10:00 a.m. Fairfield v. McClain in the High School Gym and Hillsboro v. Whiteoak in the Middle School Gym.

10:45 a.m. Hillsboro v. McClain in the High School Gym and LC v. Whiteoak in the Middle School Gym.

11:30 a.m. Fairfield v. LC in the High School Gym and Whiteoak v. McClain in the Middle School Gym.

12:15 p.m. Fairfield v. Hillsboro in the High School Gym and LC v. McClain in the Middle School Gym.

1:00 p.m. Fairfield v. Whiteoak in the High School Gym and LC v. Hillsboro in the Middle School Gym.

Rules: There will be two 16 minute running clock halves with the clock stopping under normal timing situations the last two minutes of each half and there will be a five minute halftime.

Common fouls will result in the offended team taking the ball out except, in the last two minutes of the game, the fouled player will shoot 1 and 1.

Shooting fouls will result in one point and one shot on a two point field goal attempt, two points and one shot on three point field goal attempts. In the last two minutes of the game fouled players will shoot all free throws like in a normal game situation.

Coaches will have one timeout per half and must use it or lose it.

If the score is tied at the end of the game there will be a one minute overtime period. If a winner is not decided in the allotted time it will become a sudden death situation.

PVYL 10th Annual 4th of July All-Star Tournament June 29-July1

The Paint Valley Youth League will hold its 10th Annual Fourth of July All-Star Tournament June 29 – July 1 at Bainbridge Village Park. Entry fee is $275 per team. There will be three age groups (8U, 10U, and 12U) with a maximum of eight teams per age level.

The tournament will feature an eight team round robin on June 29 and 30 and a single elimation tournament will be held July 1.

Rosters and entry fee must be received by June 23 and can be sent to PVYL at PO Box 426 Banibridge, Ohio 45612 and checks should be made payable to PVYL. Contact Mike Mettler at 740701-0202 for additional information.