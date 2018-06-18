Ohio Valley Hoops Classic scheduled for Nov 30 and Dec 1

The schedule for the 2018 Ohio Valley Hoops Classic has been released. The event will take place at Hillsboro High School on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1.

The event kicks off with a bang on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. when Dayton Dunbar takes on Lakota East. That game is followed by two local rivalries. At 7:30 the Hillsboro Indians take an old foe in the Wilmington Hurricane. And, the Friday nightcap features the McClain Tigers battling the East Clinton Astros.

Saturday features several Ohio vs Kentucky matchups. At noon the Xenia Buccaneers and Xavier commit Samari Curtis take on Walton Verona and 6’9” standout Deionte Miles. At 1:40 the defending state champion Moeller Crusaders collide with Kentucky power house Lexington Bryan Station. At 3:10 the Blanchester Wildcats take on the Beechwood Tigers from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. That game is followed by a clash of big boys as Campbell County, Kentucky takes on Columbus Walnut Ridge. Hillsboro will get in on the KY-OH fun when they tangle with Maysville St. Patrick at 6:40. And, the event finale features Sidney vs the Mason Comets.

More event details will be released later.

The full schedule for the two day event is as follows (home team listed first):

Friday: November 30

6:00- Lakota East-Dayton Dunbar

7:30 – Hillsboro-Wilmington

9:00 – Greenfield McClain-East Clinton

Saturday: December 1

12:00- Xenia – Walton Verona

1:40- Moeller-Lexington Bryan Station

3:20- Blanchester-Beechwood

5:00- Campbell County-Walnut Ridge

6:40- Hillsboro-Maysville St. Patrick

8:10- Mason-Sidney

This story was submitted by Bennie Carroll, manager of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic.

In this file photo outgoing senior Cody Gragg handles the ball on the wing as incoming senior Sam Buddelmeyer maneuvers into position in the post. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_OVHC-2017.jpg In this file photo outgoing senior Cody Gragg handles the ball on the wing as incoming senior Sam Buddelmeyer maneuvers into position in the post.