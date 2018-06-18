Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 wins wood bat tournament at Shaffer Park June 15-17

Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 hosted and won a wood bat tournament June 15-17 at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. Post 129 lost their first game on June 15 to the Troy Bombers before rattling off four consecutive victories to earn the championship.

Post 129 beat Springfield on Sunday by a final score of 9-8 and used a six run seventh inning to take the lead and scored the winning run in the top of the eighth.

Dylan Boone and Matthew Mitchell led the way for Hillsboro as they each recorded two hits on the night. Caleb West and Zach Mitchell each had an RBI in the game.

Mason Stanley drew two walks on the night at the plate and on the mound he led Post 129 with six first pitch strikes.

In their first game on Sunday Post 129 beat Chillicothe Post 757 by a score of 11-3. Ty Large pitched six innings for Hillsboro and struck out for batters in the game.

Offensively Post 129 got contributions up and down the lineup. Dylan Boone, Traeten Hamilton and Gavin Taulbee each contributed two RBI in the game; Boone also had two hits. Kelton Anderson and Zach Mitchell also had two hits in the game.

On Saturday the Hillsboro boys posted back to back wins over Lancaster Post 11 and Chillicothe Post 62 4-3 and 6-3 respectively.

Jonah and Ethan Humphries lead Post 129 in their first game Saturday against Lancaster. Jonah was the offensive leader as he finished with two hits and two RBI while Ethan pitched six and two-thirds innings and struck out four batters.

Against Post 62 Hillsboro saw Hamilton earn three hits while Anderson led with one RBI. Gavin Taulbee pitched seven innings and struck out four batters while throwing 17 first pitch strikes to keep Chillicothe on their heels.

Post 129 improved to 9-9 on the season with their final victory of the weekend and look to climb above .500 for the first time this season when they travel to Greenville on Tuesday.

Hillsboro Legion Post 129's baseball team poses for a team photo at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro on Sunday after winning their wood bat tournament held June 15-17.