Veterans golf outing Aug 12

7th Annual Veterans Golf Outing August 12

The Highland County Veterans Honor Guard and Hillsboro Elks 361 will host the sixth annual Veterans Golf Outing on Sunday August 12 at the Elks Country Club in Hillsboro. The event will start at 12:00 p.m. with an Honor Guard Memorial Service and tee times will start at 1:00 p.m.

The outing will feature three divisions competing simultaneously; veterans open foursome (with at least two veterans), open foursome, and all female foursome. The cost to participate in the outing will be $200 per team and hole sponsorships are available at $50 per hole. All proceeds benefit the Georgetown Veterans Home. Make checks payable to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Sign up at the Elks Pro Shop by calling 937-393-3047. For more information call 937-393-3730.