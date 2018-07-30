3rd Grow! Highland County golf outing

Grow! Highland County held their 3rd annual golf outing on Friday, July 20 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Dylan Hunter Chiropractic, G.B. Fordyce Foundation and Greystone Systems Inc. sponsored the meal for the day.

Despite the rain and bad weather, this year Grow! had a record turn out of 19 teams.

A big thank you to all of our event sponsors, hole sponsors, prize sponsors, Buckeye Hills Country Club and all of our participating teams. (For a list of all sponsors, please visit our Face Book page) In addition, Grow! would like to thank all of our volunteers who took time out of their busy schedules to come, help, and support our organization. Without our gracious sponsors and volunteers, this event would not have been possible.

We would like to congratulate all of our winners for the day and hope to see you next year!

Pictured is the team representing First Financial Bank; back row (l-r): Chad Fairly, Wayne Bowman and Josh Newkirk. Front: Amanda Dixon