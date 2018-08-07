McClain Ladies take second at Adam Sharp Memorial

The fall sports season officially got underway in Highland County on Tuesday as Hillsboro, McClain and Fairfield’s boys and girls golf teams converged on Buckeye Hills, along with seven other teams from surrounding counties for the boys and six others for the girls, for the Adam Sharp Memorial Tournament.

The girls competition saw the Lady Dragons of West Union take first place with a score of 184. McClain was second with a 201, Westfall was third with a 206, Vinton County finished with a 226 in fourth place and Miami Trace carded a 236 for fifth place. The Lady Lions of Fairfield took home sixth with a score of 241 and Jackson rounded out the team scoring for the girls with a 262 to finish in sixth place.

The lone girl golfer for the Lady Indians of Hillsboro was Kristin Jamieson who carded a 32 over nine holes and earned the meet medalist award.

McClain’s girls were led by Erika Martin with a 43 and Bryn Karnes with a 48. The Lady Tigers were also represented at the tournament by Bri Weller (52), Cassidy Willis (58) and Shayna Beatty (63).

Fairfield’s Lady Lions were led by Rachel Schuler who carded a 50 and Alexis Tompkins who had a 55. The Lady Lions also saw Bre Flint and Abby Davis compete and finish with scores of 65 and 71 respectively.

On the boys side of the tournament McClain took third place with a team score of 191 and the Indians of Hillsboro took home sixth place with a score of 201.

The Tigers were led by Trevor and Trenton Newkirk as they scored 35 and 42 respectively. Trevor Newkirk earned the match medalist with his low score of 35.

Hillsboro was led by Gabe MyCroft who finished with a 47 and Will Kiefer who had a 48. The Indians were also represented by Gavin Puckett, Ryan Harless and Lawton Parry with scores of 49, 57 and 57 respectively.

Both McClain teams will be in action on Thursday, August 9, as the boys host Madison Plains at Buckeye Hills and the girls travel to Franklin Valley Golf Course for an FAC matchup.

The boys and girls of Fairfield will travel to White Oak Golf Course on Thursday. The boys will take on Southern Hills Athletic Conference rivals the Wildcats of Whiteoak and the girls will take on SHAC rivals the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay.

The McClain Girls Golf team placed second at the Adam Sharp Memorial on Tuesday at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Pictured (l-r): Bri Weller, Erika Martin, Cassidy Willis, Bryn Karnes and Shayna Beatty. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_OpenGolf.jpg The McClain Girls Golf team placed second at the Adam Sharp Memorial on Tuesday at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Pictured (l-r): Bri Weller, Erika Martin, Cassidy Willis, Bryn Karnes and Shayna Beatty. Submitted photo