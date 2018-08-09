Local sports briefs

Inaugural Joe Patterson Memorial Softball Tournament Aug. 11

Paint Creek Firefighters Local 4811 challenges you to participate in the inaugural Joe Patterson Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday August 11 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

The cost to participate will be $100 per team or individuals can pay to play at a price of $10.

RSVP to FFSOWARDS@aol.com or call 937-779-1646 on or before August 1.

7th Annual Veterans Golf Outing Aug. 12

The 7th Annual Veterans Golf Outing Sgt. Morris Newton Memorial hosted by the Highland County Honor Guard and Hillsboro Elks 361 is scheduled for Sunday August 12 at the Elks Golf Course in Hillsboro.

A memorial service is scheduled for 12 p.m. and tee times are set for 1 p.m.

The Veterans open foursome, Open foursome and all female foursome events will occur simultaneously. Cost per team is $200 and mens, womens and senior tees will be available.

The cost to sponsor a hole is $50. Sponsors and participants should make checks payable to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Participants and sponsors can sign up by calling the Elks Pro Shop at 937-393-3047. For more information or if you have questions about the event please call 937-393-3047.

Fairfield Lion Open scheduled for August 18

The Fairfield Athletic Boosters will host the Fairfield Lion Open on Saturday, August 18, at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield. Lunch and registration begins at 11:45 p.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

This will be a four person scramble tournament and the cost is $240 per team. The price includes lunch, cart, green fees, prizes, team and individual awards.

Registration is limited to the first 30 teams to mail forms and money to: Fairfield Athletic Boosters

ATTN: Thomas E Purtell

P.O. Box 27

Leesburg, Ohio 45135

Phone: 937-402-0218

Email: tpurtell@mccartyassociates.com

Highland County Community Action Organization gears up for 12th Annual Golf Outing August 24th

The Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host their 12th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, August 24th at Buckeye Hills Country Club located at 7261 Limes Road in Greenfield. Registration will open at 11:00 a.m.

Shotgun scramble time is 1 p.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf on the beautiful course, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd place teams and most honest.

Great door prizes are also going to be given away.

Golfers who participate will also gain the satisfaction of knowing all proceeds go back to the organization to help support those being served in Highland County.

To sign up for this year’s golf outing or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Ruth Cutright or Colt Campbell at 937-393-3458.