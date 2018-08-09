Hillsboro boys basketball program hosts 9th Annual Alumni Golf outing at Hillsboro Elks

The Hillsboro High School boys basketball program hosted its 9th Annual Alumni golf outing at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on August 4, 2018. Twenty-two teams of four participated in the event and the winning team, Team Merchants National Bank, consisted of Chris Fauber, Brett Prince, Drew Balser and Matt Garman. The Hillsboro Athletic Department would like to thank all of those individuals who played in the outing, as well as, those businesses that were hole sponsors and prize donors. With the generous support of the Hillsboro community, the event continues to be a success each year.

Submitted story

Indians basketball program hosts annual event