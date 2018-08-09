McClain boys golf wraps up third match in three day to open season

The McClain boys Golf team capped a run of three matches in three days to open the 2018 Golf season on Thursday when they hosted Madison Plains at Buckeye Hills Country Club. The Tigers fell three strokes short on Thursday as they fell to Madison Plains 187-190.

Trevor Newkirk of McClain earned match medalist honors as he fired a 39 to lead all scorers in the nine hole match. Trenton Newkirk was next for McClain as he carded a 46, Wesley Potts was next with a score of 52 and Zane Mustard rounded out the scoring for the Tigers as he shot a 53.

McClain head coach Brandon Streitenberger was pleased with his team despite the loss on Thursday.

“Trevor continues to play well although he had to work for his 39. Both of our freshmen (Wesley Potts and Seth Wise) were in the low to mid-50’s in their first home varsity match. Even though we lost, it was good to see our young kids play well,” said Streitenberger.

McClain travels to the Chillicothe VA Saturday for the Unioto Invitational and the start is scheduled for 9 a.m.

On Wednesday the Tigers traveled to Hillsboro to compete in the first Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season at the Elks Golf Club. The Tigers finished in fifth place after a tie-breaker saw Miami Trace come out on top for the fourth place finish as each team carded a 204 on the day.

Hillsboro claimed victory in the match as Kristin Jamieson, playing on the boys team, carded a 39 to earn co-medalist honors along with Trevor Newkirk. Will Kiefer was next for the Indians as he scored a 46, Gabe MyCroft finished with a 48 and Gavin Puckett carded a 53 to round out the scoring for Hillsboro.

McClain saw Trenton Newkirk shoot a 51 for the match, Mustard shot a 58 and Carson Spangler ended his day with a score of 56.

Jackson took second place with a score of 189, Washington was third as they combined to shoot a 203 and Chillicothe finished in sixth place as they scored a 209 for the match.

McClain's Trevor Newkirk hits his second shot on his first hole of the day Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club where the Tigers fell to the Golden Eagles