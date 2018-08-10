McClain girls golf team win first FAC match of the year

The first Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match was held Thursday at the Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson and the Lady Tigers of McClain got their FAC season started on the right foot as they won the match with a team score of 200.

Erika Martin led the way for the McClain girls as she earned match medalist honors by virtue of a 39 on the day.

The Lady Tigers also received solid contributions from Bri Weller who shot a 48, Bryn Karnes who finished with a 53 and Cassidy Willis who carded a 60 to round out the scoring for the McClain Girls. Also representing the Lady Tigers were Shayna Beatty and Liz Kegley as they finished with scores of 64 and 71 respectively.

McClain battled FAC foes Miami Trace, Jackson and Washington Court House for the first time this season and earned a resounding 46 stroke victory. Miami Trace took second place with an overall score of 246, Jackson was third and finished with a team score of 253 and Washington was fourth as they cobbled together a 292 for the match.

The match marked the second outing of the year for the Lady Tigers as they opened their season on Tuesday at the Adam Sharp Memorial Tournament at Buckeye Hills Country Club where they finished second with a score of 201.

McClain will be back in action on Monday as they travel to Washington Court House to take part in the second FAC girls golf match of the year.

