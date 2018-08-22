Hillsboro Lady Indians Volleyball ready and willing to put in work

The 2018 edition of the Hillsboro Lady Indians Varsity Volleyball team consists of eight players, six of which are returning to the program. The team will try to improve on their 2017 season this year and hope to compete in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Lady Indians Head Coach Nicole Dickey will be relying on two fourth year seniors in 2018, “Sydney Bobbitt and Jordan Williamson are beginning their fourth year on the varsity squad lettering for the past three years. We look to these two for leadership this season.”

The girls from Hillsboro will try to right the ship in 2018 after an 0-10 FAC season a year ago.

For the Lady Indians to have a chance to make moves in the conference and overall this season they will need to approach the daily grind of getting better with humbleness and dedication.

Hillsboro struggled in 2017 with containing the serve of their opposition and that will be a key factor in the success of the team in the 2018 season.

Dickey knows that the team has a lot of work to do in 2018 for them to be successful and she believes the team has a chance to get the job done.

“We have a lot of work this season to accomplish our goals. The team has the ability to do well this year,” said Dickey.

Key Dates

August 28 – The Lady Indians open the FAC portion of their schedule by hosting the Lady Blue Lions of Washington High School.

September 13 – Hillsboro will host the defending FAC champions the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe. This game could go a long way in determining the final conference standings.

October 4 – Hillsboro will travel to Greenfield to take on the Lady Tigers in their second matchup of the season. Expect both teams to be ready for this match.

October 10- The Lady Indians close out their regular season with a match at home against Madison Plains.

Analysis

The Lady Indians have the experience and talent to make some noise in the FAC this season. Hillsboro’s first FAC matchup of the season against the Lady Blue Lions will be indicative of how the season will go for the team this year.

Expect the Lady Indians to improve on their last place finish in the FAC from a year ago.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

The Hillsboro Lady Indians varsity Volleyball team poses for a team photo at Hillsboro High School. Pictured back row (l-r): Hope Middleton, Sydney Bobbitt, Abby Brown, Kailey Dietrick and Paige Loudin. Front row (l-r): Julie Middleton, Jordan Williamson and Katie Condo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Hillsboro-Volleyball.jpg The Hillsboro Lady Indians varsity Volleyball team poses for a team photo at Hillsboro High School. Pictured back row (l-r): Hope Middleton, Sydney Bobbitt, Abby Brown, Kailey Dietrick and Paige Loudin. Front row (l-r): Julie Middleton, Jordan Williamson and Katie Condo.

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@timesgazette.com