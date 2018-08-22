Hillsboro’s varsity golf team looks strong in 2018

The Hillsboro boys varsity Golf team got an early Christmas present at the beginning of August when it became apparent that there would be no girls team this year. Instead, the lone female golfer at Hillsboro, two time state qualifier Kristin Jamieson, would be golfing with the boys in 2018.

Jamieson has already proven to be a boon for the team as she has led them in scoring and helped them off to a fast start on the season.

Hillsboro head coach Nathan Boatman talked about the boys on the team prior to Jamieson’s addition to the team and talked about the experience of the team this season.

“This year, we will have everyone returning from last year. Our golfers are more experienced and should take advantage of that towards the game,” Boatman said.

Along with fellow senior Jamieson Boatman expects the lone four year boys letterman to be a leader for the team.

“The squad will be lead by our team captain, Will Kiefer who finished 4th overall in the league as an individual last year,” said Boatman.

The Indians coach also expects his underclassmen to impact the team in 2018; “Gabe MyCroft, Gavin Puckett, Ryan Harless, Bryce Bledsoe, Lawton Parry, and Jack Roades should make a positive impact on the team.”

Hillsboro set high goals for themselves at the beginning of the season and Boatman knows what the team needs to do to achieve those goals.

“In order for us to be successful, first goal is winning the league, we will need to play well in our league matches. We will get some practices in and get prepared prior to league matches,” Boatman told The Times-Gazette.

Boatman thinks that the strength of the team the potential of their young golfers, “We have young golfers with great potential and are capable to assist the team to succeed.”

Boatman ended by inviting people to come see the Indians golf this season, “I would encourage the community to come out and support our Indian golfers!”

Key Dates

August 23 – The Indians make the trip across Highland County to square off with the Tigers of McClain.

August 28 – Hillsboro hosts Huntington at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro for their final home match of the season.

September 10 – Hillsboro will travel to Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers in FAC action.

Analysis

The Indians with the addition of Jamieson are the team to beat in the FAC and are likely favorites in all of their matches this season.

Expect the play of Jamieson and Kiefer to lead the Indians this season.

Jamieson will likely qualify for the state tournament again in 2018.

The Hillsboro Indians varsity Golf team poses for a photo at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Lawton Parry, Gavin Puckett, Kristin Jamieson, Will Kiefer, Ryan Harless, Brennen Priest and Head Coach Nathan Boatman. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Hillsboro-Golf.jpg The Hillsboro Indians varsity Golf team poses for a photo at the Elks Golf Club in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Lawton Parry, Gavin Puckett, Kristin Jamieson, Will Kiefer, Ryan Harless, Brennen Priest and Head Coach Nathan Boatman.

