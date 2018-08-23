McClain boys and girls cross country teams will rely on leaders

The McClain High School boys and girls Cross Country teams are looking forward to the 2018 season and will be welcoming new talent on both teams as the season begins.

McClain’s Head Coach Steven Roble will be coaching three girls on the Lady Tigers team this season and all three are entering their first season of varsity Cross Country.

“Our high school girls team has all new runners. They will be led by McClain Track and Field athletes Maysun Faulconer and Catlin Willis. Freshman Aaliyah Evans is coming off an outstanding middle school Track season, where she was a member of the fourth place 4×400 team in the middle school state finals,” said Roble.

Roble has high expectations for the boys team this season with eight returning runners from the 2017 team.

“The boys team will be led by Reece Schluep, who is coming off a track season where he won the league in the 1600 and 4×800. All league 4×800 winner Nathan Ernst returns to help lead a young, but experienced team. Returning runners include Miles McMurry, Mathew Milnes, Zane Bode, Nick Cunningham, Chance Lane and Paul Bliss,” Roble told The Times-Gazette.

The Tigers will also welcome four new runners to the team according to Roble, “3200 Specialist Lyle White joins the cross country team for his first season, along with Luke Bliss, Garett George, and Mason Reichman.”

Roble knows that the runners have put in the work over the summer to get better and expects to see that hard work pay off during the season.

“All of the runners have worked hard during the summer, especially Reece Schluep and Lyle White. I expect very good things for Reece and Lyle along with all of our runners this year,” Roble said.

The Tigers coach is excited to compete with the other teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference, “All five teams in the league are very good. I look forward to competing against all teams in the Frontier Athletic Conference this year.”

Key Dates

August 25 – McClain will travel to the Finish Timing Classic at Wilmington College.

September 1 – McClain will participate in the Ohio Classic at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

September 18 – The Tigers will travel to Leesburg to take part in the Highland County Invitational at Fairfield High School.

October 11 – McClain will travel to Washington Court House as a part of FAC Meet A.

Analysis

The boys have proven runners that will push the envelope at every event this season. Expect to see Reece Schluep at the top of many results lists this season.

The girls will have to overcome a lack of experience in 2018 to be successful. Freshman Aaliyah Evans has the talent to make some noise for the Lady Tigers in her first season.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

McClain’s Reece Schluep runs on Wednesday at the McClain Invitation held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Reece-Schleup-McClain-CC.jpg McClain’s Reece Schluep runs on Wednesday at the McClain Invitation held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette McClain’s Aaliyah Evans runs by the pond at Mitchell Park in Greenfield on Wednesday as part of the season opening McClain Invitational. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_McClain-Girls-CC.jpg McClain’s Aaliyah Evans runs by the pond at Mitchell Park in Greenfield on Wednesday as part of the season opening McClain Invitational. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

By Ryan Applegate