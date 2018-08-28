Whiteoak Cross Country competes at Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational

Whiteoak junior high girls got the meet started in a great way by finishing second out of 19 competing schools. Whiteoak was edged by Athens by 8 points and was 38 points ahead of third place West Union.

Six Whiteoak girls won medals for their high placements in the race. Jaylie Parr sixth (out of 79 runners), Claire Ames seventh, Kelsey Monteith 13th, Lydia Carr 19th, Brianna Hill 27th, Molly McMullen 28th.

Madison Thompson and Brooklynne Campbell rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cats by placing 68th and 71st respectively.

Junior High Boys finished fourth and four boys earned medals, Evan DeAtley 12th (out of 97 runners), Westin Blair 13th, Wade Evans 18th, and Christian Price finished off the medals with a 25th place finish.

Lance Gruber 45th, Wyatt Fleming 47th and Jake Ward 86th all ran good races for the Wildcats.

Varsity Boys fourth out of 15 full teams. Whiteoak was led by Hunter Morgan who finished 2nd out of 140 runners with a time of 17:45.

“Morgan just killed it today on this challenging course. We faced big schools like Athens, Vinton County and Jackson and just like the junior girls…he had everyone asking “where is Whiteoak?”, said Hughes.

Not far back were his senior teammates Atlee Carr and Zach DeAtley who finished 32nd and 34th.

Freshman Robbie Raines went all out and finished 37th to greatly help our placement. Logan Cummings was 60th, Jacob Campbell 85th and Bradley Ashbaugh rounded out the scoring in 87th place.

Also running for the Wildcats were Cody Everhart 93rd, Bryce Bailey 102nd, Tristen Helterbrand 103rd, Gavin Tebo 107th, Connor Butler 108th and Gabe Sheppard 127th.

For the varsity girls Ariel Farahay finished 85th and Morgan Evans was 99th.

Doug Hughes, the Whiteoak Varsity Cross Country coach, submitted this story.

Hunter Morgan of Whiteoak is pictured with his medal after finishing second at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitiational. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Hunter-Morgan-at-Wellston.jpg Hunter Morgan of Whiteoak is pictured with his medal after finishing second at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitiational. Submitted photo

Junior High girls finish runner up