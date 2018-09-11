McClain volleyball loses in straight sets to Chillicothe

McClain’s Lady Tigers Volleyball team hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe on Tuesday in a Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) matchup. McClain lost in straight sets 25-17, 26-24 and 25-21 to drop to 7-4 overall and 2-1 in FAC play.

The Lady Tigers looked to be in control early in the first set as they broke the Lady Cavaliers’ serve and Jaelyn Pitzer recorded four consecutive service points to give McClain an early 5-0 lead.

McClain maintained the advantage until Chillicothe rallied to tie it at 10 points apiece. From there the Lady Cavaliers took control and did not allow a service point by the Lady Tigers as they cruised to a 25-17 opening set win.

In the second set the Lady Cavaliers took control early and controlled the set until the Lady Tigers on the service strength of Cierra Bolender rallied to tie the set at 19 all and forced Chillicothe to call a timeout to regroup.

Bolender continued her excellent serving as she gave the Lady Tigers a 22-19 lead before Chillicothe ended her streak.

The Lady Cavaliers immediately answered with a run of their own that McClain head coach Taylor Alsop tried to disrupt with a timeout as Chillicothe climbed to within one point at 22-21.

The stoppage in play did little to staunch the flow of points coming from the Lady Cavaliers as they continued their run and took the lead at 23-22.

McClain retook the lead at 24-23 with two straight points but, it was a case of too little too late for the Lady Tigers as Chillicothe got the ball back and rattled off three successive points to secure the 26-24 set win and a 2-0 match lead.

The third set was a continuation of the second as both teams traded points with Chillicothe maintaining a slight edge until Bolender strung together two points to tie the set a 21-21 and forced the Lady Cavaliers to call timeout.

Following the timeout Chillicothe broke the Lady Tigers’ serve and finished off the 25-21 win with two consecutive service points.

McClain will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Washington Court House to take on the Lady Blue Lions in FAC play.

The Lady Cavaliers will also be back in action on Thursday when they make the trip to Hillsboro to take on the Lady Indians in a FAC volleyball matchup.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Jaelyn Pitzer (14) of McClain jumps to spike the ball Tuesday at McClain High School where the Lady Tigers battled Chillicothe in FAC volleyball action. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_McClain-vs-Chillicothe-VB.jpg Jaelyn Pitzer (14) of McClain jumps to spike the ball Tuesday at McClain High School where the Lady Tigers battled Chillicothe in FAC volleyball action.