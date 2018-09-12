McClain girls golf posts lowest score of season but fall to Clinton-Massie 184-200

McClain’s girls golf team posted their lowest score of the season on Tuesday when they visited the East Clinton Lady Falcons in a matchup of former South Central Ohio League rivals.

The Lady Tigers posted their season best score of 200 but it was not enough to overcome the ladies from Clinton-Massie who posted a 184 for the 184-200 non-league victory.

Bri Weller was the low scorer for the Lady Tigers as she shot a 47, Erika Martin was right behind with a 48 and Bryn Karnes also came in under 50 with a 49.

McClain also saw Liz Kegley shoot a 56; Cassidy Willis finished with a 57 and Shayna Beatty shot a 58.

The Lady Falcons had standout performances by Luci Payne and Mackynzi Vonderhaar as both finished with personal best scores according to coach Tim McGraw.

“They have been playing much better for us,” McGraw said.

Payne had a 48 while Vonderhaar came in with a 49.

Gabby Woods was match medalist with a 1-over par 36.

Also for the Lady Falcons, Taylor Anderson scored with a 51 while playing but not scoring were Abby Schneider with 58 and Pearl Spurlock with 59.

The loss moves the Lady Tigers to 19-2 on the season and leaves them sitting in first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

They will be back on course on Monday, September 17, for the FAC Tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.

Mark Huber, the Sports Editor for the Wilmington News Journal, contributed to this report.

