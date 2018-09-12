Three Highland County schools compete at day one of SHAC boys golf tournament

Day one of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf tournament was completed on Tuesday at Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester.

Whiteoak finished the day in fourth place with a score of 198; Ryan Roberts who shot a 48 and finished in a tie for 12th place led the Wildcats.

Roberts was followed closely by Zach Harless, who had a 49 to take sole possession of 17th place.

Tyler Large, Clay Risner and Jacob Cambell rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with scores of 50, 51 and 60 respectively.

The Fairfield Lions finished with a team score of 217 to finish day one of the tournament in sixth place.

Bryson Simmons led the Lions with a score of 51, Ryland Donley had a 53, Bryce Posey carded a 56, Wyatt Willey shot a 57 and Conner Priest rounded out the scoring for Fairfield with a 64.

The Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay shot a 218 to take control of seventh place in the tournament.

Tyler Stevens was the low scorer for Lynchburg as he shot a 50, Brayden Eversule carded a 53, Jordan Wills had a 55, Damin Pierson finished with a 60 and Elliott Richardson shot a 75.

West Union and Manchester are tied for the lead after one day of play with scores of 174.

North Adams is in sole possession of third place after shooting 192, Ripley is in fourth place with a score of 197 and Eastern is in fifth with a 206.

Peebles shot 221 on the day to finish in eighth place.

Dalton McDonald of Manchester and Carson McFarland of West Union were co-medalists as they both shot 41 on the day.

Day two of the SHAC tournament is scheduled for Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield with a tee time of 4 p.m.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_SHAC-Logo.jpg