McClain boys and girls soccer lose to Chillicothe 10-1 and 11-1

The boys and girls soccer teams of McClain High School hosted Chillicothe on Tuesday in a pair of Frontier Athletic Conference soccer matchups.

Chillicothe emerged victorious in the boys match with a final score of 10-1.

The Cavaliers blitzed the Tigers from the opening kick in the first half as they quickly built a 3-0 lead with aboyut 26 minutes to play in the half.

Chillicothe continued their strong play throughout as they netted their fourth and fifth goals nearly a minute apart.

The Tigers were able to keep Chillicothe off the scoreboard for more than nine minutes but the relentless Cavalier attack resulted in three additional goals over the last 10 minutes of play in the first half.

The Cavaliers relented slightly in the second half scoring two more goals en route to a 10-1 victory.

Reece Schluep, a senior for the Tigers, netted the loan McClain goal of the night in the 21st minute of the second.

The McClain boys will be back in action today as they travel to Washington to battle the Blue Lions in FAC play.

In the second matchup of the night the Lady Cavaliers came out on top with a resounding 11-1 win.

Chillicothe stormed out of the gates as the put up six goals in the first half of the match.

The Tigers continued to struggle in the second half as they allowed five additional Lady Cavalier goals to reach the back of the net.

Kerrigan Pollard scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in the second half to produce the 11-1 final.

The McClain keeper was impressive on the night despite allowing 11 goals as she made 15 saves in the game.

The Lady Tigers will also be in action today in Washington where they will battle the Lady Blue Lions.

