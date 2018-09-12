Correction: Lynchburg-Clay overcomes Eastern 5-0 and 7-2 in boys and girls soccer

The Lynchburg-Clay boys and girls soccer teams hosted the Warriors and Lady Warriors of Eastern on Wednesday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference soccer double header at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

In the boys matchup the Mustangs got off to a slow start as they were held scoreless in the first half of the match despite controlling the tempo from the start.

Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Jason West reflected on the lethargy of the team in the first half, “It looked like we had fair break off. We were very lethargic, the boys just can’t seem to get focused to start the game.”

The Lynchburg defense was stout in the first half as they held the Warriors scoreless and settled for a 0-0 halftime score.

Chris Young got the Mustangs on the board early in the second half of play as he netted the first goal of the game in the 38th minute off of an assist by Richard Bitzer.

Lynchburg added their second goal of the game 10 minutes later when Damin Pierson took a pass from Blake Marcelino and sent it screaming past the keeper for a 2-0 Mustangs lead.

Pierson added a second goal with just over 11 minutes to go in the game as the Mustangs extended their lead to 3-0.

Hunter Balon added the fourth goal for Lynchburg at the 10 minute mark and Young added his second goal in the ninth minute to wrap up the scoring for the Mustangs.

Prior to the start of the girls soccer game Lynchburg-Clay senior Peyton Scott was honored for her 100th goal in the previous game against the North Adams Lady Green Devils. Scott is the only play, boy or girl, in Lynchburg-Clay soccer history to reach the 100 goal plateau.

Lycnhburg-Clay Head Coach Dennis West talked about the accomplishment after the game, “Peyton has just been phenomenal since she started as a freshman. She led in scoring as a freshman, scored 25 goals her first year and 25 her second as a sophomore. Then she really went off last year and scored 43. Her scoring might be down this year because of all the attention she is drawing but her assists are way up.”

Mikaela Tipton got the scoring started for the Lady Mustangs in the 28th minutes as she floated the ball up and over the Eastern keeper.

Belle Brinkman totaled three goals on the night for Lynchburg-Clay with goals in the first half at the 21 and six minute marks. Brinkman added her third goal in the second half with just under 35 minutes to play and pushed the Lady Mustang lead to 4-0.

Caitlyn Willis of Eastern answered a short time later to get the Lady Warriors to within 4-1.

Scott then rattled off two goals for the Lady Mustangs in less than two minutes despite being played closely by the Eastern defenders.

Tipton added the final goal for Lynchburg-Clay with just under 13 minutes to play in the match and extended the lead to 7-2 after Eastern scored in the 16th minute.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be back in action of Friday when they host the boys and girls teams from West Union in their second consecutive SAHC matchups.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott attempts to take the ball from an Eastern player on Wednesday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Mustangs hosted the Lady Warriors in a SHAC match. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Lynchburg-vs-Eastern-Soccer-1.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Peyton Scott attempts to take the ball from an Eastern player on Wednesday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Mustangs hosted the Lady Warriors in a SHAC match.

Lady Mustangs win 7-2