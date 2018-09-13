Hillsboro win first set, drops three in a row as Chillicothe rallies for win

The Lady Indians’ volleyball team hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe on Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference matchup.

Hillsboro fell to Chillicothe in four sets despite winning the first set 25-20. The Lady Indians went on to drop the final three sets 25-17, 25-17 and 25-18 respectively.

Hillsboro quickly built a lead in the first set as Abby Brown registered the first point of the night for the Lady Indians.

Paige Loudin secured the win for Hillsboro with two straight service points to give Hillsboro a 1-0 lead after the completion of the first set.

In the second set the Lady Cavaliers turned up the pressure as they jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the set.

Following a timeout by Hillsboro head coach Nicole Dickey the Lady Indians were able to tie the game at 15-15 following three consecutive service points by Loudin including two aces.

Chillicothe called timeout and regrouped after the Lady Indians tied it and only allowed two more points for the duration of the set as they won 25-17.

Chillicothe cruised to a 25-18 win in the third set as they steadily built the lead and led by 10 points on two separate occasions.

In the fourth and final set of the night the Lady Indians and Lady Cavaliers put on a show for the fans in attendance as they each put together several long volleys that drew exclamations from the crowd.

Hillsboro hung around early in the set and trailed by only three points at 13-10 before the Lady Cavaliers began to pull away.

The Lady Indians finally fell behind Chillicothe by six points at 19-13 and were unable to make up the difference despite breaking the serve of the Lady Cavaliers on three occasions down the stretch.

Hillsboro will be back in action on Saturday, September 15, when they travel to Eastern Brown to battle Eastern and Blanchester in a tri-match.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro’s Paige Loudin jumps near the net to spike the ball on Thursday at Hillsboro High School where the Lady Indians took on the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Hillsboro-vs-Chillicothe-VB.jpg Hillsboro’s Paige Loudin jumps near the net to spike the ball on Thursday at Hillsboro High School where the Lady Indians took on the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe.