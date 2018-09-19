Fairfield cross country dominates competition at home in Highland County Invitational

The Fairfield boys and girls cross country teams held their lone home meet of the season on Tuesday when they welcomed teams and athletes from Hillsboro, McClain, Lynchburg-Clay and Whiteoak at the Highland County Invitational.

Fairfield came out on top in the team standings for the boys and girls races as they recorded scores of 16 and 15 respectively.

For the boys portion of the race the Whiteoak Wildcats were second with 58 points, Hillsboro took third place with 67 points and McClain was fourth with 110 points.

The runners from Lynchburg-Clay High School were led by Austin Barnhill who finished in tenth place overall, but was represented by only four runners and therefore did not qualify for the team leader board.

For the girls portion of the race the Lady Lions were the only full team in the field and subsequently registered 15 points in first place. Fairfield was led by Morgan Richmond and Megan Gragg who finished second and third respectfully.

Hillsboro’s girls competed fiercely and took four of the top ten spots in the race but fell short of a full team by one runner. Molly McCreary took first place overall to lead the Lady Indians.

Freshman Raelynn Ruble was the leading runner for the Lady Mustangs as she claimed fourth place individually.

The Lady Wildcats of Whiteoak were led by Ariel Farahay who took home ninth place in the girls event.

Listed below are the full individual results:

Boys

1 – 812 Brandston Duffie, Fairfield 17:37

2 – 821 Austin Setty, Fairfield 17:43

3 – 819 Bennett Hodson, Fairfield 18:03

4 – 815 Cohen Frost- Fairfield 18:18

5 – 850 Hunter Morgan, Whiteoak 18:34

6 – 811 Ethan Davis, Fairfield 19:05

7 – 799 Bailey Lucarello, Hillsboro 19:09

8 – 818 Brant Haines, Fairfield 19:17

9 – 806 Nathan Spencer, Hillsboro 19:18

10 – 823 Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay 19:26

11 – 809 Gavin Campbell, Fairfield 19:40

12 – 845 Atlee Carr, Whiteoak 20:06

13 – 817 Blake Haines, Fairfield 20:15

14 – 801 Alex Rensing, Hillsboro 20:58

15 – 847 Zach DeAtley, Whiteoak 21:45

16 – 846 Logan Cummings, Whiteoak 22:01

17 – 851 Robbie Raines, Whiteoak 22:08

18 – 830 Paul Bliss, McClain 22:16

19 – 842 Bryce Bailey, Whiteoak 22:23

20 – 805 Ben Sowders, Hillsboro 22:29

21 – 814 Riley Friend, Fairfield 23:01

22 – 822 Casey Barger, Lynchburg-Clay 23:41

23 – 832 Garett George, McClain 23:54

24 – 853 Gavin Tebo, Whiteoak 24:21

25 – 843 Connor Butler, Whiteoak 24:38

26 – 820 Austin Lovitt, Fairfield 24:51

27 – 813 Orrie Friend, Fairfield 24:58

28 – 810 Gavin Cox, Fairfield 24:59

29 – 824 Austin Leininger, Lynchburg-Clay 24:59

30 – 841 Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak 25:00

31 – 803 Joey Short, Hillsboro 25:02

32 – 849 Tristan Helterbrand, Whiteoak 25:09

33 – 802 Owen Ryan, Hillsboro 25:21

34 – 797 Ethan Back, Hillsboro 25:28

35 – 826 Cole Parker, Lynchburg-Clay 26:37

36 – 828 Ty Baker, McClain 26:41

37 – 836 Matthew Milnes, McClain 26:44

38 – 852 Gabe Sheppard, Whiteoak 27:17

39 – 837 Wilson Oliva, McClain 27:57

40 – 838 Mason Reichman, McClain 29:31

41 – 807 Ryan Benson, Fairfield 29:49

42 – 804 Liam Smart, Hillsboro 31:32

43 – 808 Josh Brown, Fairfield 35:17

44 – 816 Tucker Green, Fairfield 45:01

Girls

1 – 771 Mollie McCreary, Hillsboro 22:43

2 – 785 Morgan Richmond, Fairfield 24:06

3 – 779 Megan Gragg, Fairfield 24:45

4 – 789 Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg-Clay 25:23

5 – 773 Keeley Schurman, Hillsboro 26:34

6 – 777 Anna Davis, Fairfield 27:19

7 – 772 Clara Page, Hillsboro 28:17

8 – 770 Rylee Callahan, Hillsboro 28:32

9 – 796 Ariel Farahay, Whiteoak 30:01

10 – 782 Payton Harvey, Fairfield 31:16

11 – 788 Maelynn Quigley, Lynchburg-Clay 32:00

12 – 776 Meadow Cunningham, Fairfield 32:25

13 – 778 Laynee Duffie, Fairfield 32:59

14 – 794 Morgan Evans, Whiteoak 33:52

15 – 783 Hannah Hodson, Fairfield 33:57

16 – 786 Sarah Wuellner, Fairfield 35:29

17 – 787 Samantha Kirby, Lynchburg-Clay 36:34

18 – 795 Mirissa Fahrian, Whiteoak 36:54

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

