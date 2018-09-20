Ohio State’s Nick Bosa out indefinitely following surgery

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has had core muscle surgery for what Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer described as an abdominal/groin injury that happened on the third play of the second half in OSU’s 40-28 win over Texas Christian University last Saturday night.

There is no estimate yet of how long it will take Bosa to get back to playing.

“We hope to get him back as soon as possible. We’re not sure when that will be,” Meyer said Thursday on his radio show on WBNS-FM 97.1 in Columbus. “A lot of it is the recovery. He’s obviously one of the best players in football, but even a better person from an incredible family. So prayers, hug him up, and let’s go.”

Bosa, the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, had four sacks and was a dominant player in Ohio State’s first three games. Most of his playing time came in the first half of blowouts of Oregon State and Rutgers and then he played just over a half of the TCU game because of his injury. He is expected to be a high first-round draft choice in the 2019 NFL draft.

Chase Young and Jonathon Cooper are expected to be Ohio State’s starting defensive ends while Bosa is out.

Bosa’s older brother Joey, a standout defensive end with the San Diego Chargers, also is currently inactive because of a foot injury.

Joey Bosa suffered a bruised bone in his left foot on Aug. 7 and could be out of action until sometime in October. He missed all of the Chargers’ exhibition games and was expected to be ready for the regular season. But he did not play in San Diego’s first two regular-season games.

Some other items from Meyer’s radio show:

***HASKINS IMPRESSED EARLY: Meyer said he knew quarterback Dwayne Haskins was very talented early in the recruiting process.

“I knew, at one point, just watching high school and then I went and watched him train with his quarterback trainer. I went and watched a workout. I remember walking away, saying, ‘That’s one of the best workouts I’ve ever seen a quarterback go through.’ And he’s still only a very young guy at the time,” he said.

***HOW TOUGH IS HE?: Meyer said linebacker Tuf Borland is “a leader and a tough guy.”

“He really does not understand pain. That’s how tough he is,” he said.

***BACKFIELD UPDATES: On Meyer’s radio show running backs coach Tony Alford called J.K. Dobbins’ 121 yards on 18 carries against TCU “probably the best game he played as a Buckeye.”

Alford had four games last season where he gained more yards than Saturday night’s game — 181 against Indiana, 174 against Wisconsin, 172 against Army and 124 against Michigan State.

“He had to work for every yard and broke a lot of tackles and had a lot of yards after contact,” Alford said.

Weber (46 carries, 281 yards) and Dobbins (45 carries, 268 yards) have almost equally divided the carries in the first three games.

“Really what they’re doing is pushing each other,” Alford said. “They get along great, they’re roommates on the road. When one of them scores a touchdown the first one to congratulate them is the other.”

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414 or on Twitter at @Lima_Naveau.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Ohio-State-cmyk.jpg