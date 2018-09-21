Hillsboro boys golf wins FAC championship, McClain ladies take girls title

The Hillsboro varsity boys golf team and the McClain varsity girls golf team both finished off their Frontier Athletic Conference schedules on Thursday and wrapped up their respective FAC championships in the process.
The Indians traveled to Chillicothe Country Club to compete in FAC match number four that was originally scheduled for Monday, September 10, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Hillsboro finished third in the match with a team score of 173 while Jackson and McClain were first and second with scores of 167 and 169 respectively.
The Lady Tigers were in action at their home course, Buckeye Hills Country Club, for the girls FAC golf tournament.
McClain was victorious with a team score of 408 and senior Bryn Karnes was the tournament medalist with a 95.
The FAC also released all-first team selections for boys and girls golf on Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Boys
Kristin Jamieson, Hillsboro, 37.667 First Team Player of the year
Trevor Newkirk, McClain, 38.333 First Team
Ethan Mercer, Jackson, 40.000 First Team
Tyler Eggleton, Miami Trace, 40.167 First Team
Hayden Walters, Miami Trace, 42.000 First Team
Daniel Haller, Chillicothe, 42.667 First Team
Kobe Penwell, McClain, 42.833 First Team
Girls
Erika Martin, McClain, 46.400 First Team Player of the year
Bryn Karnes, McClain, 49.400 First Team
Bri Weller, McClain, 50.200 First Team
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace, 50.600 First Team
Cassidy Willis, McClain, 58.000 First Team
Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace, 58.400 First Team
Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace, 59.200 First Team
