Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys golf tournament results released Friday

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference wrapped up their four day boys golf tournament on Thursday at Snow Hill Country Club in New Vienna.

The Whiteoak Wildcats took third place in the tournament and were led by Zach Harless who combined to shoot 171 over the course of the tournament and was co-medalist at Snow Hill with a 43.

Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay were seventh and eighth respectively in the tournament.

Tyler Stevens led the Mustangs as he shot a 190 and earned sole possession of 16th place.

Ryland Donley was the low scorer for the Lions and he carded a 192 to finish in a tie for 17th place.

The all-league first team selections were released Friday and are as follows:

Logan Hayslip, 168, Manchester

Luke Hayslip, 169, Manchester

Dalton McDonald, 170, Manchester

Zach Harless, 171, White Oak

Carson McFarland, 178, West Union

Dakota Pell, 178, West Union

Peyton Fyffe, 179, Ripley

Clayton Jones, 18, West Union

Tyler Large, 183, White Oak

Jacob Pell, 184, West Union

Dylan Colvin, 185, Manchester

James Woods, 187, Eastern

Carson Hall, 189, North Adams

Carson Chaney, 189, North Adams

Ethan Tracy, 189, Eastern

