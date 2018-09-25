McClain girls golf takes 1st place in sectional tournament

The McClain Lady Tigers varsity golf team continued their strong play on Monday at Jaycees Chillicothe Country Club where they shot a 438 as a team to claim the title of Sectional Champions in Southeast district of Division II.
North Adams and Logan Elm shot 446 and 453 respectively to earn the second and third finishing spots and the opportunity to compete in the District Tournament on October 2 at Pickaway Country Club.
Scorers for McClain were led by Bryn Karnes who tallied a 93 on the day. Erika Martin was next for with a 101, Bri Weller shot a 111, Cassidy Willis carded a 133 and Shayna Beatty finished with a 137.
Also advancing to the District Tournament is Fairfield Lady Lion Rachel Schuler who shot an 89 in the tournament to finish in third place and earn a spot in the District tournament as an individual qualifier.
Listed below are the full results for the Sectional Tournament held Monday, September 24, at Jaycess Chillicothe Country Club.
|Rank
|Individual
|Team
|Grade
|F
|B
|Score
|1
|Maddi Shoults *
|Westfall
|9
|43
|41
|84
|2
|Brooklynn Tolle
|North Adams
|10
|45
|41
|86
|3
|Rachel Schuler *
|Lee. Fairfield
|12
|44
|45
|89
|4
|Lindsey Daniel *
|West Union
|12
|46
|45
|91
|5
|Bryn Karnes
|McClain
|12
|48
|45
|93
|Katey Surratt
|Logan Elm
|12
|46
|47
|93
|7
|Lynne Dale
|Logan Elm
|12
|48
|47
|95
|8
|Emily Lott
|Unioto
|10
|52
|44
|96
|9
|Ella Seeley
|Westfall
|11
|49
|48
|97
|10
|Nicole Burns
|Peebles
|12
|50
|51
|101
|Erika Martin
|McClain
|12
|50
|51
|101
|12
|Sidney Gray
|Circleville
|11
|47
|55
|102
|13
|Allison Baughman
|Crooksville
|10
|56
|48
|104
|14
|Linda Lynch
|West Union
|11
|54
|53
|107
|15
|Peyton Scott
|Lynchburg-Clay
|12
|61
|49
|110
|16
|Brianna Weller
|McClain
|10
|58
|53
|111
|17
|Jessie Crawford
|North Adams
|10
|59
|55
|114
|Madison Fulton
|West Union
|11
|60
|54
|114
|19
|Laken Taylor
|Crooksville
|10
|61
|55
|116
|Maddison Hess
|Circleville
|11
|58
|58
|116
|Ellie Patterson
|Fairfield Union
|11
|57
|59
|116
|22
|Kali Coffey
|Crooksville
|10
|54
|65
|119
|Lauren Crabtree
|Circleville
|12
|64
|55
|119
|24
|Madison Humphrey
|North Adams
|10
|60
|61
|121
|25
|Serena Smith
|Lynchburg-Clay
|11
|59
|63
|122
|26
|Carrington McGlothin
|Peebles
|9
|67
|57
|124
|Keala Cline
|Fairfield Union
|10
|62
|62
|124
|28
|Jacklyn Humphrey
|North Adams
|10
|64
|61
|125
|29
|Hannah Lecrone
|Fairfield Union
|9
|67
|59
|126
|India Williams
|Lynchburg-Clay
|9
|65
|61
|126
|31
|Savannah Osborne
|Washington
|9
|64
|63
|127
|Grace Poole
|Westfall
|12
|64
|63
|127
|Jessica Underwood
|Logan Elm
|12
|57
|70
|127
|34
|Josie Campbell
|Manchester
|12
|62
|66
|128
|35
|Helena Haslett
|Circleville
|11
|61
|68
|129
|36
|McKenzie Smith
|Manchester
|12
|62
|68
|130
|37
|Kileigh Mitchell
|Manchester
|9
|65
|66
|131
|Bre Flint
|Lee. Fairfield
|11
|70
|61
|131
|39
|Jenna Howdyshell
|New Lexington
|9
|63
|69
|132
|40
|Cassidy Willis
|McClain
|12
|68
|65
|133
|Larissa Clift
|North Adams
|10
|66
|67
|133
|Emma Winland
|Paint Valley
|9
|65
|68
|133
|Darrrington White
|Manchester
|12
|66
|67
|133
|44
|Jaclyn Burchett
|Northwest
|10
|69
|65
|134
|45
|Haley Carter
|Huntington Ross
|9
|68
|67
|135
|46
|Sydney Belville
|Fairfield Union
|9
|68
|68
|136
|Alexis Tompkins
|Lee. Fairfield
|11
|72
|64
|136
|48
|Shayna Beatty
|McClain
|9
|70
|67
|137
|Haley Hixson
|Washington
|12
|57
|80
|137
|50
|Zoe Barnes
|Logan Elm
|12
|67
|71
|138
|51
|Anna McElwee
|Peebles
|11
|74
|65
|139
|52
|Morgan Ealy
|Circleville
|12
|73
|67
|140
|Natalie Shope
|Zane Trace
|9
|70
|70
|140
|54
|Grace Hackney
|Manchester
|9
|71
|70
|141
|55
|Zoe Weston
|Lynchburg-Clay
|9
|71
|71
|142
|56
|Maddy Amspaugh
|Logan Elm
|12
|82
|61
|143
|57
|Raven Haithcock
|Washington
|12
|73
|73
|146
|58
|Grace Richmond
|Adena
|11
|74
|74
|148
|59
|Kayce Martin
|Westfall
|12
|78
|77
|155
|60
|Breanna Taylor
|Washington
|12
|81
|75
|156
|61
|Kaelin White
|Peebles
|10
|89
|68
|157
|62
|Emily Zartman
|Crooksville
|10
|80
|78
|158
|63
|Abby Davis
|Lee. Fairfield
|11
|84
|80
|164
|64
|Eryne Croker
|Washington
|9
|86
|80
|166
|65
|Jasmine Francis
|Peebles
|11
|91
|86
|177
|66
|Sofie Teeter
|West Union
|11
|116
|122
|238
|67
|Hannah Blythe
|West Union
|9
|134
|130
|264
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.