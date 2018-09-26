Lady Tigers fall to Miami Trace

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers continued play in the Frontier Athletic Conference on a humid, overcast Tuesday at McClain High School. Miami Trace won the match, 7-2.

“We passed very well,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We kept the ball moving. We played very aggressively. Our shots were on frame tonight, where they haven’t been the past couple of games. (McClain) was tenacious. They got a couple of goals in on us. Our team played very well tonight.”

“They were a little bit quicker on the ball,” McClain head coach Shawn Peterman said. “We were not recovering on the defensive side of the ball to stop some of the runs they had on goal. They were beating us in our one-on-one matchups. We were struggling to complete a series of passes.“

The Lady Panthers held a solid 5-0 lead at the half.

Reagan Barton scored the first goal of the match for Miami Trace, less than one minute in. At the 36:57 mark, Macy Creamer scored for the Lady Panthers, with an assist from Aubrey Schwartz. With 18:29 to play in the first half, Magarah Bloom scored with an assist to Becca Ratliff. Just over one minute of play later (17:16), Creamer scored again. Jenna Griffith scored with 2:24 to play, the assist going to Ratliff.

Bloom scored off a corner kick at the 9:50 mark.

Kerigan Pollard scored for McClain with eight minutes to play.

Tori Morrison scored for Miami Trace with 6:22 to play.

McClain scored with just a couple of seconds left to make the final, 7-2.

Miami Trace had 36 shots on goal to nine for McClain.

Khenadi Grubb had one save for Miami Trace. McClain’s keeper had 13 saves.

Miami Trace (now 8-3-1 overall, 5-2 in the FAC) is at Hillsboro Thursday.

McClain (now 0-7-1 overall) is at Chillicothe Thursday. The Lady Tigers host Waverly Saturday at 1 p.m.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H., a division of AIM Media Midwest.

McClain’s Aly Murphy dribbles up field as Miam Trace’s Magarah Bloom defends Tuesday night. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_McClain-girls-soccer-v-MT-9-25-2018.jpg McClain’s Aly Murphy dribbles up field as Miam Trace’s Magarah Bloom defends Tuesday night.

Lady Tigers visit Chillicothe Thursday, host Waverly Saturday