Whiteoak boys golf team advances to district tournament after third in sectionals, Mustangs’ Stevens moves on as individual


Stevens advances for Mustangs

By Ryan Applegate - rapplegate@timesgazette.com

Zach Harless is pictured in this Times-Gazette file photo. Harless shot an 83 at Shawnee State Park on Wednesday to lead Whiteoak to a third place finish in the D III Sectional Golf Tournament.

The Times-Gazette file photo

The Division III Southeast District Sectional boys golf tournaments were held on Wednesday at Shawnee State Park Golf Course in Friendship and at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

At Shawnee the Whiteoak Wildcats and Fairfield Lions competed with players from 14 different schools including fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference members Manchester, West Union, North Adams and Peebles.

The Wildcats continued their strong play on the links as the team combined to shoot 359 in the tournament to secure third place and a spot in the D III District Tournament at the Elks Country Club in McDermott on Monday, October 1.

Whiteoak was led by Zach Harless who shot an 83 in the 18-hole tournament to take eighth place overall in the event.

Other scorers for the Wildcats were Ty Large who finished with a 90, Ryan Roberts and Jacob Campbell each shot 93 and Clay Risner carded a 98.

Fairfield shot a 409 in the tournament to finish in 10th place at Shawnee State Park on Wednesday.

The Lions scorers were Bryson Simmons with a 99, Ryland Donley who shot 103, Wyatt Willey who finished with a 107, Bryce Posey who carded a 110 and Connor Priest shot 100 for the second lowest score on the team.

Manchester and West Union were first and second respectively with team scores of 323for the Greyhounds and 326 for the Dragons.

At Jaycees in Chillicothe the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs claimed eighth place with a team score of 428.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Tyler Stevens and Braydon Eversole as each carded a 99 in the 18-hole tournament.

Stevens earned the right to advance to the District Tournament on Monday as he earned the fourth qualifying position courtesy of a tiebreaker.

Other scorers for Lynchburg-Clay were Jordan Wills and Damin Pierson with scores of 100 and 130 respectively.

Listed below are team and individual scores for the SHAC golf teams in both events.

Shawnee State Park

Manchester *

323

323

1.

Logan Hayslip 12

38

36

74

2.

Dylan Colvin 12

46

42

88

3.

Daulton McDonald 9

37

45

82

4.

Luke Hayslip 9

38

41

79

5.

Zach James 11

49

47

96

West Union *

326

326

1.

Jacob Pell 12

37

39

76

2.

Andrew Sapp 12

39

37

76

3.

Alex Hirsch 10

44

44

88

4.

Clayton Jones 10

45

45

90

5.

Dakota Pell 9

45

41

86

Whiteoak *

359

359

1.

Zach Harless 11

42

41

83

2.

Ty Large 12

44

46

90

3.

Ryan Roberts 12

47

46

93

4.

Jacob Campbell 12

46

47

93

5.

Clay Risner 11

45

53

98

North Adams *

372

372

1.

Carson Hall 12

39

47

86

2.

Cameron Young 11

45

56

101

3.

Carson Chaney 9

49

47

96

4.

T.J. HOLT 9

46

52

98

5.

Anthony Wylie 11

45

47

92

Peebles

392

392

1.

Oakley Burba 10

43

50

93

2.

Dawson Mills 10

47

51

98

3.

Brennan Kyle 10

44

47

91

4.

Logan Mahan 9

52

58

110

5.

Alan McCoy 9

52

62

114

Fairfield

409

409

1.

Ryland Donley 11

48

55

103

2.

Bryson Simmons 11

49

50

99

3.

WYatt Willey 11

52

55

107

4.

Bryce Posey 10

51

59

110

5.

Conner Priest 10

48

52

100

Jaycees Golf Course

Lynchburg-Clay

428

428

1.

Tyler Stevens 12

53

46

99

2.

Jordan Wills 11

52

48

100

3.

Braydon Eversole 9

46

53

99

4.

Damin Pierson 12

65

65

130

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

