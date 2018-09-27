Whiteoak boys golf team advances to district tournament after third in sectionals, Mustangs’ Stevens moves on as individual

The Division III Southeast District Sectional boys golf tournaments were held on Wednesday at Shawnee State Park Golf Course in Friendship and at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

At Shawnee the Whiteoak Wildcats and Fairfield Lions competed with players from 14 different schools including fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference members Manchester, West Union, North Adams and Peebles.

The Wildcats continued their strong play on the links as the team combined to shoot 359 in the tournament to secure third place and a spot in the D III District Tournament at the Elks Country Club in McDermott on Monday, October 1.

Whiteoak was led by Zach Harless who shot an 83 in the 18-hole tournament to take eighth place overall in the event.

Other scorers for the Wildcats were Ty Large who finished with a 90, Ryan Roberts and Jacob Campbell each shot 93 and Clay Risner carded a 98.

Fairfield shot a 409 in the tournament to finish in 10th place at Shawnee State Park on Wednesday.

The Lions scorers were Bryson Simmons with a 99, Ryland Donley who shot 103, Wyatt Willey who finished with a 107, Bryce Posey who carded a 110 and Connor Priest shot 100 for the second lowest score on the team.

Manchester and West Union were first and second respectively with team scores of 323for the Greyhounds and 326 for the Dragons.

At Jaycees in Chillicothe the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs claimed eighth place with a team score of 428.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Tyler Stevens and Braydon Eversole as each carded a 99 in the 18-hole tournament.

Stevens earned the right to advance to the District Tournament on Monday as he earned the fourth qualifying position courtesy of a tiebreaker.

Other scorers for Lynchburg-Clay were Jordan Wills and Damin Pierson with scores of 100 and 130 respectively.

Listed below are team and individual scores for the SHAC golf teams in both events.

Shawnee State Park

Manchester * 323.096000 323 1. Logan Hayslip 12 38 36 74 2. Dylan Colvin 12 46 42 88 3. Daulton McDonald 9 37 45 82 4. Luke Hayslip 9 38 41 79 5. Zach James 11 49 47 96

West Union * 326.090000 326 1. Jacob Pell 12 37 39 76 2. Andrew Sapp 12 39 37 76 3. Alex Hirsch 10 44 44 88 4. Clayton Jones 10 45 45 90 5. Dakota Pell 9 45 41 86

Whiteoak * 359.098000 359 1. Zach Harless 11 42 41 83 2. Ty Large 12 44 46 90 3. Ryan Roberts 12 47 46 93 4. Jacob Campbell 12 46 47 93 5. Clay Risner 11 45 53 98

North Adams * 372.101000 372 1. Carson Hall 12 39 47 86 2. Cameron Young 11 45 56 101 3. Carson Chaney 9 49 47 96 4. T.J. HOLT 9 46 52 98 5. Anthony Wylie 11 45 47 92

Peebles 392.114000 392 1. Oakley Burba 10 43 50 93 2. Dawson Mills 10 47 51 98 3. Brennan Kyle 10 44 47 91 4. Logan Mahan 9 52 58 110 5. Alan McCoy 9 52 62 114

Fairfield 409.110000 409 1. Ryland Donley 11 48 55 103 2. Bryson Simmons 11 49 50 99 3. WYatt Willey 11 52 55 107 4. Bryce Posey 10 51 59 110 5. Conner Priest 10 48 52 100

Jaycees Golf Course

Lynchburg-Clay 428.499000 428 1. Tyler Stevens 12 53 46 99 2. Jordan Wills 11 52 48 100 3. Braydon Eversole 9 46 53 99 4. Damin Pierson 12 65 65 130

Zach Harless is pictured in this Times-Gazette file photo. Harless shot an 83 at Shawnee State Park on Wednesday to lead Whiteoak to a third place finish in the D III Sectional Golf Tournament.

Stevens advances for Mustangs