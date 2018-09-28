McClain’s Trevor and Trenton Newkirk advance to district tournament

The McClain Tigers varsity boys golf team traveled to Chillicothe on Thursday and took part in the Division II Sectional Golf tournament at Jaycees Chillicothe Golf Course and saw brothers Trevor and Trenton Newkirk shoot 83 and 82 respectively to qualify for the District Tournament on October 2.

McClain combined to shoot 360 as a team and finished in seventh place in the 18-hole tournament.

Other scorers for the Tigers were Kobe Penwell with a 99, Zane Mustard with a 113 and Wesley Potts with a 96.

Fellow Frontier Athletic Conference members Washington and Miami Trace also competed in the tournament and finished 11th and 12th respectively with scores of 395 and 399.

Listed below are the individual results from Thursdays tournament.

Rank Individual Team Score 1 Ty Schobelock Unioto 69 2 Whit Byrd * Alexander 73 3 Cord Ebert Logan Elm 75 4 Trey Givens New Lexington 77 5 Wyatt Nicholson * Meigs 78 6 Josh Tipton Fairfield Union 79 Evan Huffman Logan Elm 79 8 Jacob Calvin Unioto 80 9 Trenton Newkirk * McClain 82 Shayne Dewitt Fairfield Union 82 Jaime Woods * Winc. Eastern 82 12 Brayton Felger Westfall 83 Trevor Newkirk * McClain 83 14 Brady Woodbridge Zane Trace 84 15 Josh Cook Westfall 85 16 Tristan Steinbrook Unioto 86 Jay Styers Circleville 86 Matthew Walker Westfall 86 19 Noah Nobles Vinton County 87 Luken Hoffman New Lexington 87 Jack Latham Westfall 87 Tyler Eggleton Miami Trace 87 Blake Ranegar Fairfield Union 87 24 Kaden Foraker New Lexington 88 Collin Walker Fairfield Union 88 Hayden Walters Miami Trace 88 Jacob Smith Logan Elm 88 28 Levi Gerber Unioto 89 Tyler Rood Washington 89 Andrew Vogt Alexander 89 31 Austin Hulse Circleville 90 Nathan Metzger New Lexington 90 33 Brock Morris Washington 91 Landin Walker Fairfield Union 91 35 Quade Kaltenback Unioto 92 Trenton Crawford Miami Trace 92 Cole Arnott Meigs 92 38 Parker Thronton Westfall 93 39 Bobby Musser Meigs 94 40 Nate Roy Zane Trace 95 41 Drew Meadows Circleville 96 Avery Clouse Logan Elm 96 Wesley Potts McClain 96 44 Carsyn Forcum Zane Trace 97 Matthew Morris Alexander 97 46 Austin Mahr Meigs 98 47 Kobe Penwell McClain 99 Connor Metzger New Lexington 99 49 Ethan Tracy Winc. Eastern 100 Wyatt Allison Circleville 100 T.J. Vogt Alexander 100 Brody Reynolds Meigs 100 53 Jaren Stover Logan Elm 101 54 Joey O’Rourke Alexander 102 55 Brice Cartwright Washington 103 56 Benjamin Mitten Adena 105 57 Gabe Nichols Zane Trace 107 58 Ty Rose Washington 112 59 Brock Hamon Vinton County 113 Zane Mustard McClain 113 61 Lance Montgomery Vinton County 115 62 Christopher Mason Vinton County 117 63 Owen Saler Vinton County 120 Micah Wright Adena 120 65 Sam Shaffer Washington 127 66 Nathan Dowling Winc. Eastern 128 Jonathan Folk Zane Trace 128 68 Dawson Wallace Miami Trace 132 69 Todd Keller Circleville 137 70 Dalton Minshall Miami Trace 140 71 Clayton Fannin Winc. Eastern 149

