McClain’s Trevor and Trenton Newkirk advance to district tournament


By Ryan Applegate - rapplegate@timesgazette.com



The McClain Tigers varsity boys golf team traveled to Chillicothe on Thursday and took part in the Division II Sectional Golf tournament at Jaycees Chillicothe Golf Course and saw brothers Trevor and Trenton Newkirk shoot 83 and 82 respectively to qualify for the District Tournament on October 2.

McClain combined to shoot 360 as a team and finished in seventh place in the 18-hole tournament.

Other scorers for the Tigers were Kobe Penwell with a 99, Zane Mustard with a 113 and Wesley Potts with a 96.

Fellow Frontier Athletic Conference members Washington and Miami Trace also competed in the tournament and finished 11th and 12th respectively with scores of 395 and 399.

Listed below are the individual results from Thursdays tournament.

Rank Individual Team Score

1

Ty Schobelock

Unioto

69

2

Whit Byrd *

Alexander

73

3

Cord Ebert

Logan Elm

75

4

Trey Givens

New Lexington

77

5

Wyatt Nicholson *

Meigs

78

6

Josh Tipton

Fairfield Union

79

Evan Huffman

Logan Elm

79

8

Jacob Calvin

Unioto

80

9

Trenton Newkirk *

McClain

82

Shayne Dewitt

Fairfield Union

82

Jaime Woods *

Winc. Eastern

82

12

Brayton Felger

Westfall

83

Trevor Newkirk *

McClain

83

14

Brady Woodbridge

Zane Trace

84

15

Josh Cook

Westfall

85

16

Tristan Steinbrook

Unioto

86

Jay Styers

Circleville

86

Matthew Walker

Westfall

86

19

Noah Nobles

Vinton County

87

Luken Hoffman

New Lexington

87

Jack Latham

Westfall

87

Tyler Eggleton

Miami Trace

87

Blake Ranegar

Fairfield Union

87

24

Kaden Foraker

New Lexington

88

Collin Walker

Fairfield Union

88

Hayden Walters

Miami Trace

88

Jacob Smith

Logan Elm

88

28

Levi Gerber

Unioto

89

Tyler Rood

Washington

89

Andrew Vogt

Alexander

89

31

Austin Hulse

Circleville

90

Nathan Metzger

New Lexington

90

33

Brock Morris

Washington

91

Landin Walker

Fairfield Union

91

35

Quade Kaltenback

Unioto

92

Trenton Crawford

Miami Trace

92

Cole Arnott

Meigs

92

38

Parker Thronton

Westfall

93

39

Bobby Musser

Meigs

94

40

Nate Roy

Zane Trace

95

41

Drew Meadows

Circleville

96

Avery Clouse

Logan Elm

96

Wesley Potts

McClain

96

44

Carsyn Forcum

Zane Trace

97

Matthew Morris

Alexander

97

46

Austin Mahr

Meigs

98

47

Kobe Penwell

McClain

99

Connor Metzger

New Lexington

99

49

Ethan Tracy

Winc. Eastern

100

Wyatt Allison

Circleville

100

T.J. Vogt

Alexander

100

Brody Reynolds

Meigs

100

53

Jaren Stover

Logan Elm

101

54

Joey O’Rourke

Alexander

102

55

Brice Cartwright

Washington

103

56

Benjamin Mitten

Adena

105

57

Gabe Nichols

Zane Trace

107

58

Ty Rose

Washington

112

59

Brock Hamon

Vinton County

113

Zane Mustard

McClain

113

61

Lance Montgomery

Vinton County

115

62

Christopher Mason

Vinton County

117

63

Owen Saler

Vinton County

120

Micah Wright

Adena

120

65

Sam Shaffer

Washington

127

66

Nathan Dowling

Winc. Eastern

128

Jonathan Folk

Zane Trace

128

68

Dawson Wallace

Miami Trace

132

69

Todd Keller

Circleville

137

70

Dalton Minshall

Miami Trace

140

71

Clayton Fannin

Winc. Eastern

149

