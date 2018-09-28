McClain’s Trevor and Trenton Newkirk advance to district tournament

The McClain Tigers varsity boys golf team traveled to Chillicothe on Thursday and took part in the Division II Sectional Golf tournament at Jaycees Chillicothe Golf Course and saw brothers Trevor and Trenton Newkirk shoot 83 and 82 respectively to qualify for the District Tournament on October 2.
McClain combined to shoot 360 as a team and finished in seventh place in the 18-hole tournament.
Other scorers for the Tigers were Kobe Penwell with a 99, Zane Mustard with a 113 and Wesley Potts with a 96.
Fellow Frontier Athletic Conference members Washington and Miami Trace also competed in the tournament and finished 11th and 12th respectively with scores of 395 and 399.
Listed below are the individual results from Thursdays tournament.
|Rank
|Individual
|Team
|Score
|
1
|
Ty Schobelock
|
Unioto
|
69
|
2
|
Whit Byrd *
|
Alexander
|
73
|
3
|
Cord Ebert
|
Logan Elm
|
75
|
4
|
Trey Givens
|
New Lexington
|
77
|
5
|
Wyatt Nicholson *
|
Meigs
|
78
|
6
|
Josh Tipton
|
Fairfield Union
|
79
|
Evan Huffman
|
Logan Elm
|
79
|
8
|
Jacob Calvin
|
Unioto
|
80
|
9
|
Trenton Newkirk *
|
McClain
|
82
|
Shayne Dewitt
|
Fairfield Union
|
82
|
Jaime Woods *
|
Winc. Eastern
|
82
|
12
|
Brayton Felger
|
Westfall
|
83
|
Trevor Newkirk *
|
McClain
|
83
|
14
|
Brady Woodbridge
|
Zane Trace
|
84
|
15
|
Josh Cook
|
Westfall
|
85
|
16
|
Tristan Steinbrook
|
Unioto
|
86
|
Jay Styers
|
Circleville
|
86
|
Matthew Walker
|
Westfall
|
86
|
19
|
Noah Nobles
|
Vinton County
|
87
|
Luken Hoffman
|
New Lexington
|
87
|
Jack Latham
|
Westfall
|
87
|
Tyler Eggleton
|
Miami Trace
|
87
|
Blake Ranegar
|
Fairfield Union
|
87
|
24
|
Kaden Foraker
|
New Lexington
|
88
|
Collin Walker
|
Fairfield Union
|
88
|
Hayden Walters
|
Miami Trace
|
88
|
Jacob Smith
|
Logan Elm
|
88
|
28
|
Levi Gerber
|
Unioto
|
89
|
Tyler Rood
|
Washington
|
89
|
Andrew Vogt
|
Alexander
|
89
|
31
|
Austin Hulse
|
Circleville
|
90
|
Nathan Metzger
|
New Lexington
|
90
|
33
|
Brock Morris
|
Washington
|
91
|
Landin Walker
|
Fairfield Union
|
91
|
35
|
Quade Kaltenback
|
Unioto
|
92
|
Trenton Crawford
|
Miami Trace
|
92
|
Cole Arnott
|
Meigs
|
92
|
38
|
Parker Thronton
|
Westfall
|
93
|
39
|
Bobby Musser
|
Meigs
|
94
|
40
|
Nate Roy
|
Zane Trace
|
95
|
41
|
Drew Meadows
|
Circleville
|
96
|
Avery Clouse
|
Logan Elm
|
96
|
Wesley Potts
|
McClain
|
96
|
44
|
Carsyn Forcum
|
Zane Trace
|
97
|
Matthew Morris
|
Alexander
|
97
|
46
|
Austin Mahr
|
Meigs
|
98
|
47
|
Kobe Penwell
|
McClain
|
99
|
Connor Metzger
|
New Lexington
|
99
|
49
|
Ethan Tracy
|
Winc. Eastern
|
100
|
Wyatt Allison
|
Circleville
|
100
|
T.J. Vogt
|
Alexander
|
100
|
Brody Reynolds
|
Meigs
|
100
|
53
|
Jaren Stover
|
Logan Elm
|
101
|
54
|
Joey O’Rourke
|
Alexander
|
102
|
55
|
Brice Cartwright
|
Washington
|
103
|
56
|
Benjamin Mitten
|
Adena
|
105
|
57
|
Gabe Nichols
|
Zane Trace
|
107
|
58
|
Ty Rose
|
Washington
|
112
|
59
|
Brock Hamon
|
Vinton County
|
113
|
Zane Mustard
|
McClain
|
113
|
61
|
Lance Montgomery
|
Vinton County
|
115
|
62
|
Christopher Mason
|
Vinton County
|
117
|
63
|
Owen Saler
|
Vinton County
|
120
|
Micah Wright
|
Adena
|
120
|
65
|
Sam Shaffer
|
Washington
|
127
|
66
|
Nathan Dowling
|
Winc. Eastern
|
128
|
Jonathan Folk
|
Zane Trace
|
128
|
68
|
Dawson Wallace
|
Miami Trace
|
132
|
69
|
Todd Keller
|
Circleville
|
137
|
70
|
Dalton Minshall
|
Miami Trace
|
140
|
71
|
Clayton Fannin
|
Winc. Eastern
|
149
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.