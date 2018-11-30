Lynchburg-Clay ladies beat North Adams 60-57 in OT on the road

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs traveled to Seaman on Thursday and took on the North Adams Lady Green Devils in a matchup of two of the top Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls basketball teams and improved their record to 3-0 on the season with a narrow 60-57 overtime victory.

Lynchburg scored only 17 points in the first half and trailed the home standing Lady Green Devils 37-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter the Lady Mustangs began to crawl back into the game as they nearly doubled their first half output with 15 points in the frame and held North Adams to six points to provide a 43-32 score as the teams prepared for the fourth.

Lynchburg-Clay held the Lady Green Devils to only four points in the fourth and closed the gap with another 15 point effort as Zoe Fittro and Chelsea Hart combined for nine points in the fourth to help the Lady Mustangs force overtime.

In the overtime period Lynchburg’s Peyton Scott tallied nine points and went seven of eight from the free throw line to lead Lynchburg-Clay.

Fittro had a basket and Logan Binkley went two for two at the line to account for the other four overtime points for the Lady Mustangs.

North Adams matched their second half point total of 10 in overtime but it was not enough to top Lynchburg-Clay.

“Amazing win,” said Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Whitney Lewis. “We never gave up and played so hard to fight back. Total team effort to grind out a win against a big and strong North Adams team.”

Score by quarters

LCHS 11-6-15-15-13

NAHS 26-11-6-4-10

Lynchburg-Clay: Fittro 5(2)-2/2-18; Hart 1-3/6-5; Smith (1)-0/2-3; Scott 7-9/13-23; Lunsford 2-4; Binkley 2-3/4-7

Totals: 17(3)-17/27-60

North Adams: Shipley 3(1)-1/2-10; Butterwerth 1(1)-2/2-7; Jones 1(1)-1/1-6; Call (1)-3; McDowell 6(1)-0/1-15; Harper 6-4/6-16

Totals: 17(5)-8/12-57

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

