Hillsboro erases 12 point 3rd quarter deficit to beat Georgetown 59-51 Tuesday

The Hillsboro Indians registered a quality non-conference win on Tuesday when they beat the Georgetown G-Men 59-51 at home after trailing by as many as 12 points in the third quarter.

Sophomore Gavin Temple did not record a point Tuesday but, Indians’ Head Coach Bruce Miles pointed to Temple’s defensive pressure in the third period as a major reason for the turnaround.

“I thought we handled adversity well in third quarter down 12,” said Miles. “Great crowd tonight and we fed off their energy, Gavin Temple sparked us with his defensive pressure in third.”

While Temple provided the defensive spark it was seniors Ethan Watson, Mason Swayne and Josh Keets who provided the offensive spark for the Indians.

“Keets was a spark off the bench all night,” Miles said. “Mason Swayne made some great decisions and Ethan Watson made some huge shots down the stretch.”

Watson and Keets were the leading scorers in the game with 16 and 17 points respectively while Swayne also finished in double digits with 11 points.

The Indians outscored the G-Men 37-20 in the second half of the game to secure their second win of the season.

Miles said, “Total team effort against quality opponent and program in Georgetown.”

Hillsboro will open up Frontier Athletic Conference play on Friday when they host the Washington Blue Lions at home.

Score by quarters

HHS 10-12-16-21

GHS 18-13-8-12

Hillsboro: Swayne 5-1/2-11; Magulac 1-0/2-2; Watson 4(2)-2/2-16; Keets 4(2)-3/4-17; Miller 4-8; Bloomfield 1(1)-5

Totals: 19(5)-6/10-59

Georgetown: Cahall 3/4-3; Gally 1(1)-5; Brookbank (1)-3; Pack 2(1)-4/5-11; Gregory 3(2)-2/4-14; Cornette (1)-3; Bolington 6-12

Totals: 12(6)-9/13-51

Hillsboro's Reese Bloomfield shoots a free throw Saturday at Hillsboro High School where the Indians battled St. Patrick (Ky.) in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic. Bloomfield hit a clutch three pointer on Tuesday in the Indian's game against Georgetown at home.

