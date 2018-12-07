Local Sports Briefs

Elks national hoop shoot Dec. 15 at HHS

The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. Hillsboro High School will host the event December 15, 9:00 a.m.

Boys and girls must be at least 8 and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2019. Divisions are as follows: Boys ages 8-9 and girls ages 8-9; Boys ages 10-11and girls ages 10-11; Boys ages 12-13 and girls ages 12-13.

Contestants will shoot a total of 25 free throws. The winner from each division will advance to district round at Wilmington College January 19th at 8:30 am. For more information please contact Bruce Miles at 937-403-8920