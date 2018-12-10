Lynchburg-Clay wins at Hillsboro 63-61

The Hillsboro Indians welcomed the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs to Hillsboro High School on Friday for a cross-County rivalry matchup that went down to the wire and saw the Mustangs emerge victorious 63-61 after trailing most of the game.

“Credit Coach Miles and his staff. They always have their kids ready to play and tonight was no different,” Carson said.

Hillsboro posted identical 15 point quarters in the first half and were led by Ethan Watson who had nine points and Brad MIller who totaled 10 over the first two periods of play.

Damin Pierson was the catalyst for the Mustangs in the first half with 15 points including four three point baskets that helped L-C keep the Indians in their sights.

“Damin’s performance was great,” said Mustangs Head Coach Matt Carson. “He’s a great leader and encourager for us. It was a great team win and I’m happy for our guys.”

Raymond Conner and Alex Barber each chipped in six points int he first two quarters of play and helped the Mustangs keep Hillsboro within striking distance at 30-29.

Noah Miller was the leading scorer for the Mustangs in the third period with six points while Pierson hit another three on his way to four points in the quarter.

Hillsboro was able to slightly extend their halftime lead as they posted 11 points in the third to take a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter of play.

Both teams exploded in the fourth quarter with Lynchburg-Clay netting 24 and Hillsboro scoring 20 in the frame to provide the final 63-61 score.

The Indians got 10 points in the fourth from Watson who finished with a team high 27 points and Brad Miller Chipped in four of his own as the Indians fought to maintain the lead.

Pierson has 11 of his game high 30 in the fourth quarter and Conner and Miller netted five points apiece while Barber connected on his third three pointer of the night to help the Mustangs to victory.

“We were able to bounce back Saturday after a hard fought league loss and play in another emotionally charged game and come away with a win,” said Carson. “I think we grew up a lot this weekend.”

Score by quarters

LCHS 13-16-10-24

HHS 15-15-11-20

Lynchburg-Clay: Pierson 1(7)-7/10-30; Barber (3)-9; Miller 4(1)-11; Marcelino 1-2; Conner 4-3/4-11

Totals: 10(11)-10/14-63

Hillsboro: Swayne 1-2; Temple 1-1/2-3; Magulac 2-4; Scott 1(1)-2/2-7; Watson 9(2)-3/6-27; Price 2-0/1-4; Miller 6-2/2-14

Totals: 22(3)-8/13-61

Friday

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs hosted the Ripley Blue Jays on Friday, December 7, at Lynchburg-Clay High School and dropped their third consecutive game 64-55 to start the season 0-3.

The Mustangs put up 20 points in the first quarter against Ripley as Damin Pierson hit two three pointers and Alex Barber added another in the frame for Lynchburg.

David Giordano had all four of his points in the first quarter while Noah Miller earned three and Blake Marcelino and Raymond Conner each had two points as L-C built a 20-15 lead.

Nigel and Jaki Royal each had six points in the first quarter for Ripley and Landon Rigdon hit three of four free throws for the Blue Jays’ 15 points.

Lynchburg-Clay kept rolling in the second quarter as Barber had seven points on two threes and one free throw while Conner had four points for the Mustangs as they led 37-33 at the half.

N. Royal and Landon Dearing had four and six points respectively for Ripley as it tried to keep Lynchburg-Clay within reach.

The Blue Jays came together defensively in the third quarter and limited the Mustangs to only seven points in the quarter as they flipped the script on Lynchburg and built a 48-44 lead on the scoreboard as the teams prepared for the fourth period.

The Mustangs continued to struggle offensively in the fourth quarter and did not register a field goal in the final period. The Lone bright spot for the Mustangs in the fourth was Conner’s seven of nine performance from the foul line.

Ripley posted 16 points in the quarter as they rode J. Royal’s eight points in the fourth quarter to a 64-55 win.

Score by quarters

LCHS 20-17-7-11

RHS 15-18-15-16

Lynchburg-Clay: Pierson (3)-3/4-12; Barber 1(3)-2/4-13; Miller 1-6/7-8; Marcelino 2-4; Conner 3-8/11-14; Giordano 1-2/2-4

Totals: 8(6)-21/28-55

Ripley: N. Royal 6-2/4-14; Rigdon 3/4-3; Dearing 4-8; J. Royal 6-8/10-20; Fyffe 1-2/2-4; Germann 3(2)-1/2-13; Whaley 1-2

Totals: 21(2)-16/22-64

Ryan Applegate is the sports editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Hillsboro seniors Reese Bloomfield and Ethan Watson converge on Washington’s Omar Porter on Friday at Hillsboro High School. The Indians were back in action on Saturday when they hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in a cross-county rivalry matchup. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Porter-vs-HHS-BB.jpg Hillsboro seniors Reese Bloomfield and Ethan Watson converge on Washington’s Omar Porter on Friday at Hillsboro High School. The Indians were back in action on Saturday when they hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in a cross-county rivalry matchup. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Pierson nets 30 for L-C, Watson with 27 for HHS