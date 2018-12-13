McClain’s Kelli Uhrig signs with Wilmington College for soccer

McClain High School’s Kelli Uhrig has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Wilmington College. Kelli will be a part of the Wilmington Women’s Soccer team next fall. This past season, Uhrig was the leading scorer for the McClain with 20 goals and was voted All-Frontier Athletic Conference and First Team All-District.

Kelli is the daughter of Andy and Trish Uhrig. She plans to study Agricultural Business at Wilmington College. Kelli is pictured with her teammates, parents, and Coach Shawn Peterman.